‘The Idol’ is an agonizingly cringeworthy watch

When Sam Levinson and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye promoted their new show, “The Idol,” they promised viewers it would be nothing less than the “biggest show of the summer,” as reported by Vanity Fair. The final product, however, was a cringeworthy spectacle that left viewers disappointed, confused and incredibly disturbed.

The show follows Lily-Rose Depp’s character, Jocelyn, a troubled pop star whose career is precarious after experiencing a nervous breakdown that forced her to cancel her last tour. The stakes are high – her record label is losing faith in her, and unless she can convince them she can flawlessly pull off a tour, her career is over. Somehow, she becomes entangled with Tesfaye’s character Tedros, a rattail-wearing club owner spearheading a sex cult of undiscovered yet talented musicians.

“The Idol” is particularly tragic because viewers can easily catch hints of what the show could have been – a bold critique of the music industry’s exploitation of female pop stars.

The show’s writers had every opportunity to delve deeper into Jocelyn’s personal story, from her complicated relationship with her deceased mother to the intense pressures of being a pop star. The only time “The Idol” critiques the music industry, the issue is grazed over and never brought up again. Levinson and Tesfaye squandered Jocelyn’s story by hyper-focusing on her toxic relationship with Tedros rather than using valuable screen time to develop her character further.

While they don’t entirely forgo Jocelyn’s development, “The Idol” oscillates between sifting through her backstory and completely dehumanizing her. The scenes are powerful and vulnerable when “The Idol” focuses on Jocelyn, outside Tedros and the male gaze. When it isn’t, it’s nothing more than an erotic film with good cinematography.

Jocelyn’s most moving scenes were sprinkled throughout the show in a way that hinted at further development that would never come. After five 45 to 65-minute episodes, Jocelyn is not only a mystery, but she’s so unrelatable and unlikeable that it’s hard for anyone to care.

The move to push Jocelyn away from the spotlight, it turns out, was purposeful. The initial version of “The Idol,” directed by Amy Seimetz, was scrapped after Tesfaye complained it focused too much on a “female perspective” and not enough on his own character, according to Deadline. Seimetz quit, and creative control fell to Levinson and Tesfaye, who reshot most of the show and created the current version of “The Idol,” complete with an abundance of Tedros scenes.

Tedros is an interesting addition to the show, but only as a minor character. His unfashionable outfits and failed attempts to come off sexy and intimidating were hilarious enough to keep “The Idol” viral every Sunday it aired. Unfortunately, if Tedros was onscreen, it usually meant viewers were about to see a sex scene reminiscent of a corny Wattpad novel. Even though it’s clear that Tedros is not supposed to be attractive or even respectable, centering the entire show around his relationship with Jocelyn makes it that much more painful and annoying to watch.

While Tesfaye’s character was clearly developed and written with care, the same can’t be said for “The Idol”’s female characters. Fans of K-Pop singer Jennie Kim were excited to see her acting debut as Dyanne, Jocelyn’s backup dancer, only for her scenes to be cut short, and her character barely explored.

Additionally, the show’s unrealistic dialogue leaves little space for Lily-Rose Depp’s acting talents to shine through. Almost every woman is oversexualized, especially those with more screen time. The female characters that manage to avoid an unnecessary sex scene happen to be so lazily written, they come off as one-dimensional female stereotypes.

When viewers aren’t forced to watch Tesfaye’s weak acting skills, they’re likely trying to figure out how a show with barely any real plot has such massive plot holes. As viewers get closer to “The Idol”’s season finale, the story becomes increasingly confusing before completely falling apart. A good plot twist will leave viewers desperate for answers, but “The Idol”’s attempt was so poor it was incredibly infuriating. Levinson and Tesfaye practically reward patient viewers with the embarrassing realization that they’ve wasted five hours of their life.

“The Idol” joins a long list of shows and films centered completely on the male gaze. Perhaps it would have been a success 10 or 20 years ago, but Hollywood is so oversaturated with projects driven by ego and misogyny that it’s far from interesting to modern audiences.

“The Idol” seems to have everything, from a star-studded cast, an iconic soundtrack and captivating cinematography, but it’s wasted on a script that only exists to boost Tesfaye’s ego.

Hana’s rating: 1/5

Featured Illustration by Allie Garza