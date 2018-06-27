‘Incredibles 2’ is a sequel well worth the long wait

“I’ve got to succeed, so she can succeed, so WE can succeed!”

Fourteen years ago, Disney Pixar crafted one of its finest films to date with “Incredibles,” a family of superheroes who try to navigate their lives as heroes all the while struggling to figure out how to be a quiet, regular suburban family. Not only is it still one of Pixar’s best efforts, but it is also one of the best, most assured superhero movies to date.

After an agonizing 14 year wait, “Incredibles 2” has finally arrived into theaters to continue the story of the Parr family and all their super endeavors. This time around, though, the film begins mere moments after the finish of the first film: a Parr-villan Underminer battle after a track meet. Without getting to much into the whole plot, Helen, also known as Elastigirl, is tasked with saving the world while Bob, or Mr. Incredible, is tasked with staying at home and taking care of the kids.

While it may seem the story leaves much to be desired in a film so hot with anticipation, I can wholeheartedly say, “Incredibles 2” is certainly worth the wait we all had to endure.

In a time when superhero movies seem to have a requirement of being brooding and overwrought, getting one which seemingly relies on fun and joy is a very nice alternative to have once again. The film is nothing but pure entertainment value wrapped up in a cast of wonderful characters, fun action set pieces and wonderful dialogue. What else could is there to ask for in a movie? All those elements wrapped up together make up for one of the most seamlessly entertaining and wholesomely fun movies I have had the pleasure of watching this year so far.

I will not lie, I had my doubts about the film going in just because of the massive gap of time between the first film and this one but my doubts were unnecessary. Pixar is one of the most reliable film studios when it comes to putting out quality films and “Incredibles 2” is another film they can add onto their incredibly impressive roster of quality films. I feared a rehash would be in store, but it is nothing of the sort here.

Just like the first film, this one effortlessly blends timely societal commentary with more than enough laughs to keep adults and kids laughing along with it all the while examining what it is like to be different in a world where not everyone accepts you for who you are. It even sprinkles in a little commentary of the ups and downs of the married life. The film touches on all of these aspects with such tender care and maturity there is no wonder why audience members can see a bit of each of themselves in these wonderfully developed characters.

Speaking of the characters, all of your favorite characters from the first film are back and even better than when we last saw them. Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Dash, Violet, Edna Mode and the little baby Jack-Jack are all back and crazy enough, seeing them all onscreen again made it seem like we had never really left them all those years ago when the first film came out. They are so real and so well developed, it was like they were never really gone in the first place.

Edna Mode is once again one of the standouts of the cast of characters — she is absolutely hilarious and steals every scene she is in. But, the real scene stealer this time was baby Jack-Jack who is starting to realize the many powers he has in him. There is a scene involving him and a raccoon which is probably one of the very best scenes in a movie overrun with too many great scenes, already.

My only real complaint about the film is the weak villain. I will not get too in depth on who the villain exactly is to avoid spoilers, but I was let down by it. In a movie with such great characters, you need a villain just as great as them, and unfortunately this one was just not it.

“Incredibles 2” is an absolutely entertaining, fun and hilarious film every member of the family will most likely love as much as the first film. I will say I believe the first one is still a bit better than this one, but considering how great this film was, my complaints are very few and far between. This lived up to the momentous hype coming before it, and I can say without any hesitation this is truly an incredible film.

My Rating: 4.5/5

