‘The Invisible Man’ one year later shows potential to be a timeless classic

Everyone has experienced walking out of the theater and thinking the movie they just saw was the best movie in existence, and some even feel so inclined by strong endings to add a film to their favorites list after just one viewing. I have suffered from this in the past, and I always like to go back and see if that adrenaline is still there. If you want to read the first review of this film from last year by Will Tarpley, check it out here. “The Invisible Man” came out a year ago, written and directed by Leigh Whannell, and I can assure it holds up and will continue to as the years go by.

Horror movies are the most heavily criticized pieces of media, so of course, there were a lot of criticisms over how scary this movie was. However, a movie’s scariness should never be the deciding factor of if it’s good or not. This movie has complex characters led by Elisabeth Moss, and the writing really immerses you in this modern world with extremely consequential technology. A good horror movie strives off of making you care about characters, making their demise more heart-wrenching. We have all seen a terrible horror movie with two-dimensional characters before, but this movie is the complete opposite.

To call this movie timeless is ironic because the premise is a man in a fully-functional invisible suit terrorizing his former partner. I would also be lying if I said I didn’t walk a little bit quicker through my house when the lights were off. This movie left everyone with a sense of paranoia, and I think the tension build-ups and masterfully implemented scares still got the best of me a whole year later. Whannell is a master of suspense and creating moments that make a theater silent. He has been building a reputation for himself lately, and I think he is one of my favorite working directors in the industry. There are three things that make an amazing horror movie: characters and scares are obviously two of them, but the last one is making sure the movie can continue to impact audiences years down the road.

With many movies incorporating future technologies, plot holes are typically filled with said technology. This makes for lazy writing and an even lazier movie-going experience, but “The Invisible Man” does not suffer from that at all. When the antagonist is literally someone who can turn invisible, there is no reason to bend the laws of reality, or at least as close to reality as a man in an invisible suit can be. The movie is extremely grounded and left me thinking about the horrors that would occur in this world if technology like this existed. This was one of the last movies I was able to see in a theater before the pandemic hit and the amount of time I spent thinking about this movie lasted me well into the summer. The social commentary is brilliant and I think this movie could start a lot of conversations way beyond the possibility of futuristic technologies.

We are in a new era of horror — fans of the genre should be extremely excited. We are getting our fair share of slashers with “Halloween Kills” and “Scream” coming out in the future, while also having amazing films like “The Invisible Man.” A movie like this pumps new life into the genre. Horror movies centered around technology always come off as awkward and annoying when they are not done right, and I think the exact opposite holds true with this movie. The film is currently on HBO Max, and I think everyone should give it a watch. There were so many subtle details I managed to catch after multiple watches, and it has made me take my appreciation for this movie to the next level. I know deciding if a movie can hold up takes way longer than a year, but this one, in particular, is so direct and captivating to me that I have to say it is only going to get better with time.

Jaden’s Final rating: 4.5/5

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles