The irony of republicans supporting socialist ideas

In America, socialism has become a dirty word even though we’ve infused socialist ideas into our economics, laws, policies and many government systems. Socialist ideas have provided Americans with free public education, Medicare, access to public transportation, social security, unemployment insurance and more essential services.

Personally, I used to think socialism was horrible because I wasn’t educated about it. After reading about socialist theories and meeting people who categorize themselves as Democratic socialists, I quickly changed my mind. Socialism is about working together towards a better, more equal world for all people within our society.

Right now we’re experiencing a global pandemic and the economy has taken a brutal hit. The unemployment rate is rapidly rising, children are unable to go to school, people are quarantined in their homes and there have been major death.

The Republican-controlled government has turned to socialism to help Americans when they need it most. Historically, they have relentlessly condemned socialism and it’s ironic to see them utilize socialist ideas now.

Recently a stimulus bill was passed to send cash directly to Americans. Originally publicized by Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, the plan to give every American $1,200 is eerily similar to a plan by former Democratic presidential candidate, Andrew Yang. The stimulus bill which was recently passed was introduced by democratic Congressman Joe Courtney. Romney accused President Barack Obama of being a socialist and condemned socialism during his presidential run in 2011. I think it’s funny how republicans support socialism when they think it’s their own idea.

Yang crafted a plan to provide Americans with a standard income of $1,000 a month. The stimulus bill doesn’t provide a standard income for Americans, but it does distribute cash straight to the citizens. Yang deserves more credit for inspiring the stimulus bill which will help countless Americans.

Most ironically is President Donald Trump’s support of a stimulus bill inspired by socialist ideas. He previously condemned socialism, even though he could be considered a corporate socialist who utilizes government funds and resources to help corporations.

Fast-forward to the current global pandemic and Trump approves a socialist stimulus bill to revive the economy. This is an ironic step in the right direction for America. Perhaps the Republicans will continue to find value in socialist ideas. Perhaps Trump could learn something from Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, a Democratic socialist, who wants to help the American people instead of corporations.

Another problem that could be resolved through socialism is our healthcare system. The COVID-19 pandemic is clearly showing America’s medical vulnerabilities. Trump expressed adamant disdain for socialized healthcare, yet he supports free COVID-19 testing and easing the financial burden of medical treatment. Trump clearly sees the benefits of minimizing healthcare costs for Americans. The point of socialized healthcare is to remove the financial burden and provide humans with a basic right to healthcare.

The communal aspect of socialism is thriving in America like never before. People are learning to respect essential employees who are normally taken for granted. Collectively we know we are all in this together and have more similarities than differences.

Hopefully, we will emerge from this crisis more united and socialism won’t have such a negative connotation. Perhaps this will ease our transition towards Democratic socialism.

Featured Illustration: Ryan Gossett