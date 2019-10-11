The Last Draft — (10/11)
October 11
12:11 2019
Welcome back to the Last Draft podcast! Join Zachary Cottam (@ZacharyACottam) and Matthew Suarez (@thereal_Suarez) as they discuss North Texas football, soccer, volleyball, softball and women’s golf!
