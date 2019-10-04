North Texas Daily

The Last Draft — (10/4)
October 04
12:03 2019
Welcome back to the Last Draft podcast! Join Zachary Cottam (@ZacharyACottam), Matthew Suarez (@thereal_Suarez) and Anna Orr (@AnnaMOrr97) as they discuss football, soccer, volleyball and softball!

footballmean greennorth texassoccervolleyball
Zachary Cottam

Zachary Cottam

Zachary Cottam is the Sports Editor for the North Texas Daily.

