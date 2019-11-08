The Last Draft — 11/8
November 08
12:04 2019
Welcome back to the Last Draft podcast! Join Zachary Cottam (@ZacharyACottam) and Matthew Suarez (@thereal_Suarez) as they discuss football, basketball, soccer and volleyball at North Texas!
