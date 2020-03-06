North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

The Last Draft – Ep. 7

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

The Last Draft – Ep. 7

The Last Draft – Ep. 7
March 06
13:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
5th March, 2020

5th March, 2020

What’s good everybody! Your favorite sports duo featuring Matt Suarez and Rebekah Schulte is BACK in the lab with your weekly sports podcast! At the top of the key Matt and Rebekah hit up our resident softball beat writer Preston Rios to discuss North Texas’ win over No. 5 Oklahoma! They also talk about what the upcoming softball schedule looks like and how they’ll fair! Stick around towards the end for Rebekah’s infamous “Bekah’s Breakdown” after discussing sports such as men’s/women’s basketball, tennis, track & field and women’s golf.

Tags
men's basketballnorth texastennisThe Last Drafttrack and fieldwomen's basketballwomen's golf
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Matt Suarez

Matt Suarez

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ntdaily: NEWS: Denton police release bodycam footage of officers killing Darius Tarver 📝+📷by @MizecarterWarning: The video in this s…

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @deondrejones34: Javion Hamlet recently won both Conference USA’s and @ntdaily player of the week. Be sure to check out this story I wro…

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @Mizecarter: There's obviously a common theme among these questions and comments of the people here: police and citizens don't have a tr…

- 17 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @Mizecarter: "He shouldn't be on the force."There are nods of approval among the crowd."If he's on the street, then my life is in da…

- 17 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @Mizecarter: "Since this is under investigation, why is the officer still on duty?""I can assure that there is a very high level of ac…

- 17 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.