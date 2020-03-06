The Last Draft – Ep. 7

What’s good everybody! Your favorite sports duo featuring Matt Suarez and Rebekah Schulte is BACK in the lab with your weekly sports podcast! At the top of the key Matt and Rebekah hit up our resident softball beat writer Preston Rios to discuss North Texas’ win over No. 5 Oklahoma! They also talk about what the upcoming softball schedule looks like and how they’ll fair! Stick around towards the end for Rebekah’s infamous “Bekah’s Breakdown” after discussing sports such as men’s/women’s basketball, tennis, track & field and women’s golf.