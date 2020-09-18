The Last Draft Podcast – Episode 2: Elle Marie DeFrain
September 18
18:09 2020
Happy Friday ya’ll, The Last Draft hosts return for Episode 2 featuring none other than North Texas soccer savant Elle Marie DeFrain! We talked about a number of things from calculus, physics, coding, C++, differential equations and engineering, you know, just a normal over the table conversation! Are you curious yet? Tune in here.
Illustration by Austin Banzon
