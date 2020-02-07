North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

The Last Draft Podcast Ep. 3

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

The Last Draft Podcast Ep. 3

The Last Draft Podcast Ep. 3
February 07
18:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
6th, February 2020

6th, February 2020

We are BACK for our third episode of the spring semester! Sports editors Matthew Suarez and Rebekah Schulte dice up this week’s sports coverage and go to the phone lines to talk with beat writers Deondre Jones, Preston Rios, Josh Paveglio and Josh Carter.

To kick things off, they reach out to Preston to discuss North Texas’ softball team’s season-opening tournament. Stick around for the end of the Pod to hear Rebekah’s infamous “Bekah’s Breakdown” segment regarding the most recent Mean Green football news. Don’t miss it.

Tags
mean green footballMean Green men's basketballMean Green women's basketballmen's golfNorth Texas sportsSoftballtennistrack and fieldwomen's golf
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Matthew Suarez

Matthew Suarez

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: ICYMI: Mean Green collapse late to Middle Tennessee, fall 80-60 📝by @joshpaveglio 📷by @RyTheCameraman https://t.co/XZS

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
‼️Nominations close TONIGHT at 5! Follow the link! https://t.co/rcJ3GurB5X

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: Senior wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. to transfer out from UNT 📝by @thereal_Suarez https://t.co/Ukj0IuUkuC

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: ICYMI: Men’s basketball rebounds against Middle Tennessee, regains the lead in Conference USA 📝by @deondrejones34 📷by @…

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: We tested and ranked every Girl Scout cookie so you don’t have to. Let us know your favorite Girl Scout c… https://t.co/K74VMBzbRO

- 4 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.