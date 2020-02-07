The Last Draft Podcast Ep. 3

We are BACK for our third episode of the spring semester! Sports editors Matthew Suarez and Rebekah Schulte dice up this week’s sports coverage and go to the phone lines to talk with beat writers Deondre Jones, Preston Rios, Josh Paveglio and Josh Carter.

To kick things off, they reach out to Preston to discuss North Texas’ softball team’s season-opening tournament. Stick around for the end of the Pod to hear Rebekah’s infamous “Bekah’s Breakdown” segment regarding the most recent Mean Green football news. Don’t miss it.