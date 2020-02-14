North Texas Daily

The Last Draft Podcast Ep. 4

The Last Draft Podcast Ep. 4

The Last Draft Podcast Ep. 4
February 14
12:00 2020
Back at it like a crack addict — Sports editors Matthew Suarez and Rebekah Schulte are back in the studio to bring you the latest news and updates from sports around UNT. They are joined by beat writers Deondre Jones and Preston Rios for an inside perspective on men’s basketball and softball. To finish things off, Rebekah aka ‘Bekah’ breaks down yet another sports subject during her infamous Bekah’s Breakdown segment.

men's basketballNorth Texas sportssugar bowltennistrack and fieldwomen's basketball
