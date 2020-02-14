The Last Draft Podcast Ep. 4

Back at it like a crack addict — Sports editors Matthew Suarez and Rebekah Schulte are back in the studio to bring you the latest news and updates from sports around UNT. They are joined by beat writers Deondre Jones and Preston Rios for an inside perspective on men’s basketball and softball. To finish things off, Rebekah aka ‘Bekah’ breaks down yet another sports subject during her infamous Bekah’s Breakdown segment.