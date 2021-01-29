The Last Draft Podcast – Episode 11: Cheers to a new semester
January 29
17:23 2021
We are back in action! Cheers to kicking off the 2021 semester with a bang as our very own Zach Thomas joins the Pod. As always we will discuss all things related to UNT sports, hot takes and have a variety of guest athletes and coaches that will make appearances over the weeks to come!
Check it out here on SoundCloud.
Illustration by Austin Banzon
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment