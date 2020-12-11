The Last Draft Podcast – Episode 11: Farewell Bekah
December 11
18:02 2020
That’s a wrap! We’re closing the studio for winter break and ending the year with a special farewell episode to our renowned sports copy editor & page designer, Rebekah Schulte. While the Last Draft Podcast will return in the spring, Bekah will be taking on a new opportunity for the start of 2021. So we decided to reminisce about our favorite episodes and the aftermath of finals week.
Don’t miss this episode.
See y’all next year!
Illustration by Austin Banzon
