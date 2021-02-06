The Last Draft Podcast – Episode 12: Quincy Noble
February 06
10:52 2021
Happy Saturday everybody, Matt and Zach are back with their first interview of the semester starring women’s basketball player Qunicy Noble. Join us this episode as we discuss growing up playing basketball, her team’s two-week hiatus leading up to their series against Lousiana Tech, the confidence level of a shooter and much more.
Check it out here on SoundCloud.
Illustration by Austin Banzon
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment