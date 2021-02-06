North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

The Last Draft Podcast – Episode 12: Quincy Noble

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

The Last Draft Podcast – Episode 12: Quincy Noble

The Last Draft Podcast – Episode 12: Quincy Noble
February 06
10:52 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
4th, February 2021

4th, February 2021

Happy Saturday everybody, Matt and Zach are back with their first interview of the semester starring women’s basketball player Qunicy Noble. Join us this episode as we discuss growing up playing basketball, her team’s two-week hiatus leading up to their series against Lousiana Tech, the confidence level of a shooter and much more.

Check it out here on SoundCloud.

Illustration by Austin Banzon

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Matt Suarez

Matt Suarez

Sports Editor

Zach Thomas

Zach Thomas

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ICYMI: Men’s basketball drops first home loss against Bulldogs despite Zachary Simmons passing new milestone📝 @JohnFields0 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/cirk2zK98m

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ICYMI: Women’s basketball falls on the road to Louisiana Tech following two-week conference hiatus📝 @prestonrios_ 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/AMfZcVmSuN

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Recap: Wichita State sweeps North Texas volleyball in double-header, Skopal stands out in return📝 @IanJCarr https://t.co/Q0qjfLNs8M

- 19 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: Board of regents approve contract extension for women’s basketball head coach Jalie Mitchell📝 @prestonrios_ 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/yh21sVVaMA

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: Little mistakes add up to big problems for ‘The Little Things’📝 @tarpwill https://t.co/ikI4fPAoJ8

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram