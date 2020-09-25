The Last Draft Podcast – Episode 3: Bronte Hermesmeyer

What’s good and Happy Friday! Matt Suarez and Rebekah Schulte are back in the studio with their latest guest, Bronte Hermesmeyer. He’s a UNT Mayborn student, former North Texas Daily senior sports writer and has also written for the Denton Record-Chronicle. Having said all that, Bronte took time out of his day to tell us about his past ventures and his current internships with the North Texas Athletics department as a Sports Information Director (SID) and the Dallas Cowboys as a member of their communications department. Oh by the way, did we mention he’s only 20-years-old?

Click here to hear all about it!

Illustration by Austin Banzon