North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

The Last Draft Podcast – Episode 3: Bronte Hermesmeyer

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

The Last Draft Podcast – Episode 3: Bronte Hermesmeyer

The Last Draft Podcast – Episode 3: Bronte Hermesmeyer
September 25
17:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
24th September, 2020

24th September, 2020

What’s good and Happy Friday! Matt Suarez and Rebekah Schulte are back in the studio with their latest guest, Bronte Hermesmeyer. He’s a UNT Mayborn student, former North Texas Daily senior sports writer and has also written for the Denton Record-Chronicle. Having said all that, Bronte took time out of his day to tell us about his past ventures and his current internships with the North Texas Athletics department as a Sports Information Director (SID) and the Dallas Cowboys as a member of their communications department. Oh by the way, did we mention he’s only 20-years-old?

Click here to hear all about it!

Illustration by Austin Banzon

Tags
Dallas CowboysLast draft podcastNorth Texas athletics
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Rebekah Schulte

Rebekah Schulte

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@thereal_Suarez: Yo! Y’all remember this guy?! I’m so happy we could have this dude on so he could share his wealth of experiences. Definitely one of my favorite interviews Rebekah (@bekah899) and I have done. Give it a listen and you’ll find out quickly, Bronte (@bronteherm) is one of a kind. https://t.co/qfBmWpHpY8

- 47 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The Last Draft Podcast: Happy Friday! @thereal_Suarez and @bekah899 are back in the studio with their latest guest, Bronte Hermesmeyer. Listen to the full podcast:🖼️@AustinBanzon https://t.co/ayG99Whqlk https://t.co/hBwkem9g60

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@JohnFields0: Check out my story on how two North Texas softball coaches delivered relief supplies to Lake Charles in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, and how their bond with the McNeese State softball program motivated them to do so. https://t.co/qEbaIXeCDT

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: UNT PD detectives talk sexual harassment, assault reporting options for victims📝@makaylannherron 🖼️@ooopsrobynn https://t.co/wzIZGm7n21

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: North Texas softball coaches support McNeese State, Lake Charles community following Hurricane Laura📝@JohnFields0 https://t.co/pGEkpCDEkO

- 4 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram