The Last Draft Podcast – Episode 4: Javion Hamlet

The Last Draft Podcast – Episode 4: Javion Hamlet

October 02
2020
Alright alright alright, we’re out of the studio once again with another episode featuring the one and only Javion Hamlet. After an eye-opening conversation, the Memphis native touched on subjects such as last season’s unfinished ending, Umoja Gibson’s departure and his aspirations for the upcoming season. This men’s basketball guard is unlike any other, tune in on SoundCloud and enjoy!

Matt Suarez

Rebekah Schulte

