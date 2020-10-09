The Last Draft Podcast – Episode 5: Hope Trautwein

Welcome back to the Pod! This week we brought on one of Conference USA’s most feared pitchers in North Texas’ every own — Hope Trautwein. During her conversation with sports editors Matt and Rebekah, the Austin native reflected on her upbringing and how it made her into the pitcher she is today. She also shared her thoughts about last season’s abrupt ending and how she and her team goes through practices and trains during COVID-19 times.

Listen in on the conversation here!

Illustration by Austin Banzon