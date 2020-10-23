North Texas Daily

The Last Draft Podcast – Episode 7: Jaleisa Shaffer

The Last Draft Podcast – Episode 7: Jaleisa Shaffer

October 23
20:51 2020
Happy Friday, ladies and gents. For our seventh week, we decided to bring in the great and powerful Jaleisa Shaffer. She’s a senior thrower for the track & field team for North Texas with several program records under her belt. This is our second longest podcast this semester and we would not have had it any other way. Please welcome, the one and only, Jaleisa Shaffer.

Listen here on Sound Cloud.

Illustration by Austin Banzon

jaleisa shaffernorth texastrack & field
