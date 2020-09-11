North Texas Daily

The Last Draft Podcast returns for Fall 2020

September 11
16:53 2020
10th September, 2020

10th September, 2020

What’s good ya’ll! Welcome back to the Last Draft Podcast, we’ve returned with a rebooted and revamped podcast for the Fall 2020. Normally our sports copy editor Rebekah Schulte would be on the Pod but she was out sick and will return next week!

For this episode we had North Texas Athletic Director and Vice President Wren Baker on the Pod and we had a pretty insightful conversation. Topics like how UNT has faired during Covid times, how he made it to UNT and who he thinks is the most intimidating coach! Go check it out here!

Illustration by Austin Banzon

Tags
footballJohn HedlundNorth Texas sportsWren Baker
About Author

Matt Suarez

Matt Suarez

Rebekah Schulte

Rebekah Schulte

