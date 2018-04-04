North Texas Daily

The last male white rhino has died

April 04
10:00 2018
The last male white rhino has died, marking the inevitable end of the species.

Some would say the world is in shock, but this is not the truth. In a year’s time, the majority of the Earth’s population will forget and continue to diminish our planet’s biodiversity.

The rhino, named Sudan, was euthanized after a severe infection on his leg had grown untreatable and would make him suffer. National Geographic noted he was also suffering from an illness related to age.

He left behind two female white rhinos named Najin and Fatu, both of whom are elderly and live on a conservancy in Kenya. Without a male and an appropriately aged female white rhino, there can be no reproduction and no offspring. These female rhinos are just waiting for the end.

I know many people hear this and don’t think twice about the consequences of such a tragedy. But can you imagine for a moment that an entire species ceases to exist — forever? Gone! Arguably, the worst of it is that we are responsible.

Through systematic habitat degradation, destruction and poaching, we will lose this noble subspecies of rhino, and I’m angry we allowed this to happen.

Humans have such great potential, and we squander it trying to increase our wealth or to obtain other irrelevant achievements. We step on the backs of living beings to reach heights which, when we’re dead and gone, mean nothing.

From a scientific perspective, the consequences are not necessarily tragic. They are dangerous. Our planet has taken a huge hit with the loss of a species. The biodiversity of our planet is irrevocably altered. The current diversity of organisms, like the difference between birds and fish, took billions of years to get to where we are today. And through a series of selfish choices, we are losing species which make our planet special and infinitely unique in a matter of decades.

Evolution is an ugly process which pits an organism’s genotypes and phenotypes against its environment and other organisms. Those organisms with useful accoutrements, or a higher fitness, mate and pass on their stronger DNA to their offspring. However, humans have muddied the natural processes of our earth by slaying living beings to obtain trophies, boost already bursting arrogance and disgracing all life in the process.

I hope that in the years to come, our species will wake up and feel the immense guilt and embarrassment we deserve. With our great potential, we should be stewards of nature, not destroyers. We need to live in harmony with our quadruped-brethren, our insect-friends, our — you get the idea.

To deny respect to other creatures, to any degree, but specifically to a point at which they cease to exist is shameful and greedy. We should know better.

Featured Image: Illustration by Austin Banzon

Tags
biodiversityextinctLast white rhino
Sean Rainey

Sean Rainey

