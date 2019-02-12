‘The Lego Movie 2’ proves that everything is still (a little less) awesome

“Do you mind if I save your life?”

As a massive fan of the Lego brand (even as a 20-year-old), just the idea of a film series based on the massive brand was more than something to get excited about. In 2014, “The Lego Movie” was finally released. Putting aside my bias and major anticipation, the film successfully crafted a creative viewing experience into an equally heartfelt narrative about finding identity amidst a barrage of colorful bricks and zany characters.

After two spinoff films and five years later, we have return to the one that started all the Lego movie craze in the first place. In the aptly titled ‘The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” we follow Emmet, Wyldstyle, Batman and all their other friends as their seemingly peaceful hometown is threatened once again, only this time by Lego Duplo invaders from outer space.

Based off that wild plot alone, it should be noted that this film is certainly not short on creativity. Unfortunately, the film plays everything off just a little too safe. It is too restrictive in its execution and therefore, its potential falters in the light of what could have been.

Considering its plot, it should have been played off like watching an LSD trip consisting of Lego mini figures and outer space, but instead it is more of like a melatonin dream after you frustratingly take one at 2 a.m. because you cannot seem to fall asleep.

But wow, does it still look good. If anything, it is a testament to how far modern animation has come. I imagine animating Legos is not an easy task, but it looks competently fluid in every frame. Whether it be the movement of the mini figures or the look of the many landscapes and worlds that inhabit this Lego “Universe,” it is an absolute feast for the eyes. I implore you to seek out the film in the largest format available because it is quite simply put, pure eye candy.

Screenwriting power duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller return to the sequel and unsurprisingly, deliver yet another ridiculously creative screenplay held together by fantastic pop culture references and some truly brilliant humor. The meta humor deconstructing some of the ridiculous plot devices in the film work so well with these movies.

Some of the jokes did not land, but it was a rare occurrence considering how many of the jokes did work. Between last year’s “Into the Spider-Verse” and now this film, Lord and Miller can only go up from here. No matter what they do next, I will be along with them for the ride.

“The Lego Movie 2” is indeed a step down from the monumental achievement that its 2014 predecessor was. However, it is still an energetic enough film that the entire family can enjoy thanks to its pure sense of entertainment, beautiful animation and wonderful screenplay. If a sequel is indeed green-lit, I am quite interested in where this story could go because I genuinely think more of the story could be mined out of these characters. Consider me still invested.

Featured Image: Courtesy Facebook.