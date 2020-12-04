‘The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special’ is the perfect gift for a franchise fan

Have you ever finished eating your meal from your favorite fast food place, and whether or not it was good or bad, you excitedly find those stray French fries at the bottom of the bag? That is exactly what “The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special” is, and that is meant to be a huge compliment.

The “Star Wars” fan base has been at war with itself these last couple of years, and if you have a friend that is even remotely versed in the franchise, I guarantee you have had countless conversations on whether or not the new movies are good or bad. Outside of Baby Yoda, the fanbase could not care less about the newer installments and most of the time they have some extremely choice words to say. But it is important for the fanbase to be able to connect with one another again, and I think that a little special like this one can perfectly make fans appreciate the piece of pop culture for what it is. Now, in order to appreciate this holiday special, we have to talk about one of the worst holiday specials ever made.

Way back in 1978, there was a “Star Wars Holiday Special” that was so bad, it snowballed into one of the greatest cult followings the franchise had ever seen. This Lego sequel to the holiday special takes us all throughout the years of “Star Wars,” giving us some of the best fan services a fan could ask for. Though there is no chance that this short is going to win anyone over with character development or writing — the backbone of the entire thing is the “Hey! I know what that is!” factor of it all.

When I first saw this title swing across my Disney+ home screen, I genuinely had no idea what to expect. To break it down on a technical level, you cannot be hard on this special at all. It is good fun and it is short fun. It goes on for a perfect amount of time and conveys the feel-good message it wants to convey. It would not be a holiday special without some sort of good-spirited message, and this one definitely delivers. It was great to see so many iconic “Star Wars” actors reprise their roles in Lego forms as well. I found myself playing a game where I would guess if they had someone come in to do an impression of the character or if it was the actual actor, and more times than not, I couldn’t even tell because everyone sounded so spot on.

There are moments with heavy doses of cringe, but find it impossible to take a Lego short seriously. This is definitely one of those things you want to throw on while you sip hot chocolate with your buddies. I remember when “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” came out around the holiday season in 2015, and it always fills me with that jolly nostalgia. I feel as though this cute and campy holiday special will do the same for so many fans.

When a franchise like “Star Wars” has had the position it has had in pop culture for as long as it has, you get to make fun shorts like this, and just because Lego is in the title does not mean it is directly for kids to watch. To this day, one of my favorite video games is “Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga.” There has been a huge surge of people talking about their comfort movies recently, and I will proudly admit that this fan service-filled holiday special has brought me more joy than anything else this year.

Final rating: 4/5

Featured image: Courtesy Disney+