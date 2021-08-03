The Marvel Cinematic Universe ranked

This year has been a huge year for Marvel. Talking about what Marvel project is the best is sure to spark some debate, so to celebrate how well the Marvel Cinematic Universe is doing, here is how I rank the MCU movies and shows from worst to best.

27. “Thor: The Dark World” (2013)

Tom Hiddleston is quite literally the only good part of this film. Thor, as a character, could not have gotten any more boring, and thank god Taika Waititi would save the day four years later. Rating: 1.5/5

26. “The Incredible Hulk” (2008)

The only thing that puts this movie a spot higher is the score. I am a sucker for music in movies, and this music delivers. It is a giant green mess, and it is probably for the best this movie is not talked about anymore. Rating: 1.5/5

25. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)

Riding off the coattails of “Avengers: Infinity War” was an inevitable recipe for disaster, but I still didn’t think it would be this bad. Paul Rudd tries his best, but ultimately the film comes up short of being mediocre. Rating: 2/5

24. “Thor” (2011)

I will never forgive Hollywood for bleaching Chris Hemsworth’s eyebrows. This film came out when the MCU was going through some major growing pains and anyone who wasn’t Tony Stark was written terribly. Rating: 2.25/5

23. “Iron Man 2” (2010)

An overstuffed story took the future of the MCU nowhere. There were bright spots here and there, but the film bites off way more than it can chew. Rating: 2.25/5

22. “Ant-Man” (2015)

This movie is about as exciting as a story revolving around ants can get. Some consider this an underrated gem, but it doesn’t do it for me. Rating: 2.5/5

21. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)

For every year that goes by, this film just ages worse and worse. This movie could not deliver on high expectations, and fans hold a grudge to this day. Rating: 2.5/5

20. “Captain Marvel” (2019)

Now the movies are starting to become good. While it may be formulaic, this film is far better than the ones listed above. Brie Larson as Captain Marvel was a perfect choice. Rating: 3/5

19. “Doctor Strange” (2016)

The visuals in this film are stunning, despite the story dragging in some moments. Benedict Cumberbatch is another example of how great Marvel is at casting. While it may be an average solo film, it added a fresh layer of magic to the MCU. Rating: 3/5

18. “Black Widow” (2021)

It is fresh on the mind, but it is not fresh in quality. The last act almost sabotages the entire film, but Scarlett Johansen and Florence Pugh save the day for Marvel fans everywhere. Rating: 3.25/5

17. “The Avengers” (2012)

One of the best cinematic experiences I ever had growing up. It was a great setup for a journey that would last ten years. It may be corny, but it will always be a milestone for the MCU. Rating: 3.5/5

16. “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019)

There is a lot to like in this movie, but it does not feel like a Spider-Man solo film. There are a lot of plot elements connecting to other heroes in the MCU, and it holds the film back in the end. Rating: 3.5/5

15. “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)

This film has one of the best endings in the entirety of the MCU. Chris Evans was born for this role, and his iconic portrayal of Captain America will live on forever. Rating: 3.5/5

14. “Black Panther” (2018)

The most significant MCU film delivered on every level, except for some noticeably terrible CGI in the third act. Chadwick Boseman gave us a performance no one will ever match, and it is heartbreaking we are without him now. Rating: 3.75/5

13. “Iron Man” (2008)

The movie that started it all. Robert Downey Jr. will forever be known as Tony Stark, and we would not have reached the epic highs of the MCU without his performance in this film. Rating: 4/5

12. “WandaVision” (2021)

A change of pace from what the MCU is known for, but it still managed to deliver. I was thoroughly hooked on a weekly basis, and it started the Disney+ era of the MCU. Rating: 4.25/5

11. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (2021)

A powerful series showed us the true meaning of legacy. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are a dynamic duo the MCU should never steer away from. Rating: 4.25/5

10. “Iron Man 3” (2013)

One of the funniest MCU films and easily some of the best Iron Man material we have ever received. This is easily the most underrated Marvel film to exist, and I will stand by it. Rating: 4.25/5

9. “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

Introducing Black Panther and Spider-Man into the MCU meant this movie was going to be a hit. It may be slow in certain moments, but when the speed picks up, it is hard to not be entertained. Rating: 4.5/5

8. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

Tom Holland is the best version of Spider-Man a film could ask for. Nothing will beat seeing this movie for the first time. Spider-Man has always been one of my favorite superheroes and this film only strengthens my love for all things Spidey. Rating: 4.75/5

7. “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

The cinematic event of a lifetime. There are problems with this film, but the culmination of the MCU would not let those problems get in the way. A satisfying conclusion to ten years of storytelling. Rating: 4.75/5

6. “Loki” (2021)

There are no words that can describe how perfect everything went together with this show. It was a blast to watch on a weekly basis, and the ending changed the MCU forever. Rating: 4.75/5

5. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)

It was underappreciated when it came out, but now this film is regarded as arguably the best in the franchise. It is extremely rewatchable and perfectly pumps some life into Captain America’s character. Rating: 4.75/5

4. “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

Thor’s character writing thrusts him into being a top-tier MCU character. This is the funniest MCU movie, and if someone wants to get into the MCU, point them in the direction of this film. Rating: 5/5

3. “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)

The Guardians were not a household name before this film came out, and now everyone knows who Rocket Racoon is. Everything about this movie is perfect, and the soundtrack is an all-timer. Rating: 5/5

2. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017)

James Gunn knows everything there is to know about the assignment. The two Guardians movies work so well together, and they are great stand-alone films. This film has only gotten better with time, and it has yet another all-time soundtrack. Rating: 5/5

1. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

The most breathtaking theater experience ever. Ten years led up to perfect character interactions, and the greatest super-villain to be on the big screen. A lot of people grew up with these movies, and watching the MCU at its peak was truly rewarding. Rating: 5/5

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles