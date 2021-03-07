The music industry enabled Marilyn Manson’s abuse of women

Shock-rocker Marilyn Manson has been officially accused of abusing several women. His abuse against women has never been a secret to those close to him. His friends, personal assistants, music executives and public figures enabled Manson’s abuse by remaining silent.

Evan Rachel Wood, who was in romantic relationship with Manson from 2007 to 2011, is the first woman to officially name Manson as her abuser. He openly bragged about emotionally abusing Wood and wanting to kill her in a 2009 interview with Spin Magazine.

“I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer,” Manson said in the interview.

When Wood first spoke out about being abused without directly naming Manson, infamous gossip blogger Perez Hilton published a photo of Wood calling her, “Evan Rachel Whore.” Hilton victim-shamed Wood and contributed to her choice to remain silent. This choice enabled Manson to keep abusing women.

In 2019, Wood testified in front of the California Senate about the abuse she faced to help pass the Phoenix Act, which extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence survivors. In the testimony, she doesn’t name Manson, but she describes the abuse she suffered at 18-years-old in a relationship with an older man. By banding together with his other victims, she found the strength to publicly name him.

So far, the victims who have spoken out against Manson are Chloe Black, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, Ashley Walters, Brittany Leigh and Scarlett Kapella. More people have also spoken out about their experiences working with Manson. One of the most disturbing cases involves filmmaker Love Bailey, who claims Manson held her at gunpoint while she was working as a stylist on a photo shoot in 2011. Actress Charlyne Yi has also spoken out about the harassment and racial discrimination she experienced from Manson.

Manson was given the power to abuse these women without consequence because it was more beneficial for the music industry to hide his cruelty than risk their careers. The evidence was in plain sight and nobody cared enough to stop it.

In 2015 during an interview for Dazed magazine, Manson bragged about being raised by a father who was abusive towards women.

“My father’s view of women was, ‘If you wanna get a man, spread your legs. And if you wanna keep a man, shut your f***ing mouth,” Manson said in the interview.

The music journalists for Dazed magazine, Tim Noakes, and Spin magazine, William Goodman, also enabled Manson. They published their stories and used Manson’s status to further their own careers.

In his own autobiography, Manson bragged about burning off a fan’s pubic hair, torturing groupies and covering a deaf fan with raw meat, peeing on her then forcing her to have sex with his band members. By publishing the book in 1998, HarperCollins enabled Manson and gave his abuse a platform.

Manson’s former personal assistant and guitar technician, Dan Cleary also backed up Wood’s allegations. He witnessed Manson abusing Wood in 2007 and witnessed Manson abusing Lindsay in 2014. Cleary’s statements on Twitter further prove how the music industry enabled Manson.

Notable musicians have joined Wood in calling out Manson, but where were they before now? Why didn’t they speak out when they witnessed his repulsive behavior firsthand? They enabled his behavior by remaining silent. Only one musician tried to warn the public about Manson.

Nine Inch Nails frontman, Trent Reznor made an appearance in Manson’s autobiography. In the book, Manson claims he and Reznor sexually assaulted a drunken woman. After the book was published, Reznor cut ties with Manson. Personally, I believe Reznor did this to save himself. In 2009, he referred to Manson as a “malicious guy” in an interview with Mojo Magazine.

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland briefly backed up Wood’s allegations on Twitch after she publicly named him. Borland worked with Manson and witnessed his relationship with Wood, but he failed to speak out at the time.

Phoebe Bridgers showed her support of Wood by sharing her own experience with Manson on Twitter. In her statements, Bridgers revealed she visited Manson’s home as a teenager and stopped being a fan after learning about an area in his home called “the rape room.”

Bridgers is one of the only musicians speaking out against his enablers. In a second tweet, she stated, “the label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f***ing pathetic.”

The music industry failed to protect Manson’s victims in every way. Victims can’t be spared or warned if nobody speaks up. Abusers will keep abusing if nobody holds them accountable. This is a wake-up call for the media and the fans to become more aware of what powerful people are doing right in front of us.

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles