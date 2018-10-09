Latin trap is on the rise — except on the radio

Latin trap has revolutionized the Spanish music culture. It has creeped up in streams and downloads with more and more artists, like like Ozuna, Anuel AA, Bryant Myers and Bad Bunny, shooting up the charts. Crisp beats, lurching bass lines, auto-tune vocals and the eye-half-closed vibe are the main contenders that favor these unique bangers.

But according to The Rolling Stone, Latin trap is booming everywhere – except the radio. The music does carry its fair share of raunchiness and few apparent controversial issues, but no more than the average mainstream rap artist.

Maluma’s song “Cuatro Babys” didn’t enthrall many, and some even criticized Maluma for singing about juggling four women who sleep with him on command. That in turn led to a petition on Change.org to remove it from streaming platforms because “the lyrics and the images incite direct violence toward women.” The controversy, to much surprise, only helped boost the song’s streams.

Being a fluent Spanish speaker myself, I understand the lyrics and song as a whole, and I utterly enjoy it more than American rap/hip-hop.

Now being dubbed as “the new reggaeton,” Latin trap blends a lot of different musical influences, even its Spanish hip-hop roots. Reggaeton, originating from the island of Puerto Rico, brought many artists to the peak of their fame, like Daddy Yankee and Don Omar, both of whom are even recognized as the genre’s kings.

As Latin trap slowly started its climax with its hip-hop vibes and slower beats, it took on a new face for reggaeton: It established its title as a genre and isn’t simply a spin-off reggaeton. This new rendition of Latin trap is the Spanish version of everything American rap artists rap about — drugs, sex and violence.

Due to the massive successes of this new wave, it has inevitably gained the attention of mainstream artists. Now, American singers and rappers want to collaborate with the Latin urban artists. Just recently, Cardi B collaborated with Bad Bunny and J.Balvin on “I Like It” and hit more than 572 million views on YouTube.

Ozuna recently dropped his new album “Aura,” and it has had no trouble living up to the standards of his last album “Odisea,” which was on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums for 45 weeks. My ears were immediately drawn to the song “Ibiza,” which appears to get more intriguing every time I listen to it. Most famous on the album is “Besos Mojados” and “Me Dijieron.” He also has many collaborations in the album with artists, like Latin trap forefather Anuel AA, veterans RKM & Ken-Y, the king of bachata Romeo Santos, bombshell rising artist Natti Natasha, newcomer Manuel Turizo and notably J. Balvin, Nicky Jam and Cardi B.

The emerging highway for Latin Trap has been paved, and it only proves that views and hits can come from anywhere. It is a genre that can be enjoyed by Latinx and with everyone else. With the growing popularity of the genre, it will only continue to boom immensely and will be here for a not only a good time, but a long time.

If you’re filled with curiosity would like to listen to what exactly Latin trap is, check out Spotify’s playlist “Trap Land,” which contains the best and newest of Latin trap.

Featured Image: Courtesy Facebook