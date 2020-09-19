The NFL return could be a success or a catastrophe

The NFL season is finally here, and for many, it is the time of year that brings them the most joy. Unfortunately, some people take joy over safety, and that is being put on full display with the NFL season starting this week.

Many teams have stated that there will be no fans in attendance during their games, trying to suppress the risk of spreading COVID-19, but many teams are still allowing fans to sit in the stands during the games. I think that the NBA has done a great job in how they have handled resuming their sport, in the middle of a pandemic, and with the amount of effort that went into pulling it off, it is nice to see it pay off. The NFL seems to have rules that are a bit more lackadaisical.

With only ten confirmed cases, among players and personnel, from Aug. 21-29, it may seem like the NFL is on top of the situation, but as soon as players start having to travel and come in contact with people that may not abide by social distancing, the risk grows much greater.

The main problem that lies within the NFL, is the fact that there will be so much traveling. The NBA located in one place and played their season out in one place, keeping everyone quarantined with constant testing as well. The NFL is taking a big risk, and I am not saying that the season should be canceled or delayed, I am saying that there is a bit of recklessness in the way things are about to go.

I will commend the NFL for trying to implement some safety, with their new jersey swapping rules, but at the same time, there is no way to guarantee that it is completely safe. The NFL is doing everything they can to talk about how safe they are being, but at the end of the day, there is a better way to handle it.

The NFL already canceled all four preseason games, giving the league more time to cement their rules for the season, and they have also relocated all games that would take place in London and Mexico City. These changes are great steps, but the main problem is that fans are being let into the games.

I think that the NFL should not leave it up to organizations to choose whether or not fans will be there. If the league really wants the season to go smoothly, they would not let any fan attendance be a possibility. There are too many risks and too many possibilities that lead back to the players being put at risk. You can’t trust people to abide by the stadium rules. A new trend is for people to not wear their masks during a sporting event, because they are “eating their food”. It defeats the whole purpose of wearing a mask, which then defeats the whole purpose of having fans present in the first place.

The NFL has been a huge part of my life, and it is great when this time of year comes around. It brings my family closer together, and it is something that we are all collectively passionate about. That being said, it is important to make sure that safety is the number one priority, for everyone involved, is safety. I think that the NFL is trying their best to do that, but there are also some things they could do to improve on their current situation. I do hope the NFL season happens, but I hope it happens in a way that would keep everyone safe. This season has the potential to be one of the most important ones ever, and I can’t wait to see it unfold. I can only hope that extreme measures are taken, to make sure the season is a success.

Featured Illustration by Austin Banzon