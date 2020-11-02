The NFL season needs to be postponed

Throughout the last couple of months, the NFL season has been upon us, and one of the biggest concerns of this season was the handling of COVID-19. With a handful of postponements and a bunch of positive tests that then turned out negative, it appears that there is something going on within the NFL that we don’t know about.

The Tennessee Titans had a minor outbreak within their facility and had to stop all football operations for multiple weeks. This led to games being postponed and then rescheduled, which they threw the entire season out of key.

This entire season has been a gigantic mess so far and the NFL is trying their best, but their best isn’t going to be good enough in the long run.

To start, there should be no fans in NFL stadiums whatsoever. That is only asking for the virus to spread, and for the season to be stopped sooner than planned. Having fans is almost rolling out a red carpet for the virus to spread throughout an entire stadium.

For those who care about their team winning games, a team like the Titans had their game rescheduled which only gave them more time to prepare for the team that they were going to play. Having an extra week to prepare for a team is always beneficial, and the Titans routed the Bills on a Tuesday night football game which is unorthodox as it is. I understand a lot of players want to play, and if there was an extremely safe way to do it, I would be on board. The way the NBA handled it was masterfully done and I think that a lot of sports should format their seasons based on how the NBA handled theirs. The thing about the NFL is, I’ve noticed a lot of people are almost dependent on it. I’ve seen tweets and social media posts of people saying that they need football, and let me be the first one to tell you, no you don’t.

If you are someone who says they need football to survive their day-to-day life, losing the NFL season isn’t the biggest problem you need to figure out. Health is more important than a ball being thrown up and down a field. most importantly, health is more important than anything. So if you are someone who thinks the NFL should be going on just because you need to be entertained, the problem is not the NFL, the problem is you.

The season is a gigantic mess right now and I think the NFL could make a serious stance on the problem by postponing their season now. The health and lives of the players, staff and fans are not worth jeopardizing so you can beat your coworker in fantasy football. We have a serious prioritizing problem in America, and this just goes to show what I mean.

The season should be postponed until the country is safer and taking away football is emotional for a lot of people. At the end of the day, we should not have football in any capacity and the NFL needs to do a better job of prioritizing health over anything.

Featured Illustration by Austin Banzon