‘The Night House’ horrifically melts the mind of anyone willing to watch

There has been a clear shift in the horror genre. Ever since movies like “Get Out” and “Hereditary” changed the genre forever, we often get introduced to movies trying to set the new standard. The horror genre is so versatile because there are many different ways to make a horror film. What makes “The Night House” great is its ability to be a movie about grief before it is a movie about supernatural horrors. This film is truly one of the most spine-chilling watches I have seen in recent memory, and if you want to jolt in the best way possible, look no further.

Rebecca Hall puts the entire film on her back. Every ounce of pain she goes through is felt, and the film wastes no time constructing a relationship between the audience and her character Beth. Hall is the only actor in the film who really shines, but it doesn’t take away from the film. All of the side characters give small exposition dumps, and it almost took me out of the movie right before the third act. All this movie needed was an unforgettable protagonist, and saying Hall’s performance was unforgettable may be an understatement.

This is not like any horror movie we have gotten in 2021. The scares are effective and chilling, even though a couple of the jump scares came off a little mean-spirited. Covering your eyes and plugging your ears is nothing to be ashamed of, especially when watching this movie. There were a handful of times I got so into the film, I noticed my whole body was tensed up and my heart rate was going through the roof. You could tell a lot of time went into planning all of the scares, and each one accomplishes its mission. An argument could be made about the formulaic tendencies of jump scares in films like this one, but I would say “The Night House” manages to create some space between itself and its generic comparisons.

The film is way more than just a horror movie. There is a lot said about grief and how one may handle themselves when they suddenly lose the person they love most. Moments throughout the film will rip your heart out unapologetically. It is nearly impossible to guess how this movie ends. There were so many twists and turns at perfect moments to keep me on my toes. Picture one of those domino effects where the next domino keeps getting bigger and bigger. By the time the last giant domino falls, the film ends, and I was speechless.

After going on this emotionally draining journey with Beth, the movie cranks everything up to the highest possible level, and we are left with one of the best third acts in a horror movie this year. I saw this film with a small group of friends, and it wasn’t a shock we were all gasping at the same high points. There does seem to be something missing from this movie, though, and I have yet to really pinpoint what it is. If this movie came out a couple of years ago instead, it would have changed the horror genre forever, but I am still extremely appreciative we got this movie when we did.

I truly adored this film, but I can think of 10 horror movies from the last decade better than this one. There is a lot to love, but you are essentially loving moments from this film you have already loved in others. I was rooting for this movie from the beginning, but I couldn’t help feeling a little underwhelmed when it was all said and done. I loved seeing yet another great horror film in theaters, but I could see some hesitancy from audiences who expect something completely original from this new wave of horror. I would recommend this to everyone, just be ready to recognize some horror movie tropes that have been used repeatedly in the last decade.

Final Rating: 3.75/5