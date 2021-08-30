North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

‘The Night House’ horrifically melts the mind of anyone willing to watch

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

‘The Night House’ horrifically melts the mind of anyone willing to watch

‘The Night House’ horrifically melts the mind of anyone willing to watch
August 30
22:17 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
5th August, 2021

5th August, 2021

There has been a clear shift in the horror genre. Ever since movies like “Get Out” and “Hereditary” changed the genre forever, we often get introduced to movies trying to set the new standard. The horror genre is so versatile because there are many different ways to make a horror film. What makes “The Night House” great is its ability to be a movie about grief before it is a movie about supernatural horrors. This film is truly one of the most spine-chilling watches I have seen in recent memory, and if you want to jolt in the best way possible, look no further.

Rebecca Hall puts the entire film on her back. Every ounce of pain she goes through is felt, and the film wastes no time constructing a relationship between the audience and her character Beth. Hall is the only actor in the film who really shines, but it doesn’t take away from the film. All of the side characters give small exposition dumps, and it almost took me out of the movie right before the third act. All this movie needed was an unforgettable protagonist, and saying Hall’s performance was unforgettable may be an understatement.

This is not like any horror movie we have gotten in 2021. The scares are effective and chilling, even though a couple of the jump scares came off a little mean-spirited. Covering your eyes and plugging your ears is nothing to be ashamed of, especially when watching this movie. There were a handful of times I got so into the film, I noticed my whole body was tensed up and my heart rate was going through the roof. You could tell a lot of time went into planning all of the scares, and each one accomplishes its mission. An argument could be made about the formulaic tendencies of jump scares in films like this one, but I would say “The Night House” manages to create some space between itself and its generic comparisons.

The film is way more than just a horror movie. There is a lot said about grief and how one may handle themselves when they suddenly lose the person they love most. Moments throughout the film will rip your heart out unapologetically. It is nearly impossible to guess how this movie ends. There were so many twists and turns at perfect moments to keep me on my toes. Picture one of those domino effects where the next domino keeps getting bigger and bigger. By the time the last giant domino falls, the film ends, and I was speechless.

After going on this emotionally draining journey with Beth, the movie cranks everything up to the highest possible level, and we are left with one of the best third acts in a horror movie this year. I saw this film with a small group of friends, and it wasn’t a shock we were all gasping at the same high points. There does seem to be something missing from this movie, though, and I have yet to really pinpoint what it is. If this movie came out a couple of years ago instead, it would have changed the horror genre forever, but I am still extremely appreciative we got this movie when we did.

I truly adored this film, but I can think of 10 horror movies from the last decade better than this one. There is a lot to love, but you are essentially loving moments from this film you have already loved in others. I was rooting for this movie from the beginning, but I couldn’t help feeling a little underwhelmed when it was all said and done. I loved seeing yet another great horror film in theaters, but I could see some hesitancy from audiences who expect something completely original from this new wave of horror. I would recommend this to everyone, just be ready to recognize some horror movie tropes that have been used repeatedly in the last decade.

Final Rating: 3.75/5

Tags
2021 horror movieaugust 2021 movierebecca hallthe night house
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jaden Oberkrom

Jaden Oberkrom

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@JohnAndersontx: UNT Students, do you have any thoughts or opinions on whether UNT will be forced to go back online this semester? I'm writing an article for the @ntdaily on the possibility of this happening and would love to hear what you have to say! PM me to talk

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@meredith_holser: hi friends! if you are a UNT photographer OR know a UNT photographer, the visuals team @ntdaily is looking for some volunteer staff to contribute to the paper! ⭐️ this is an excellent opportunity for your work to be published. please DM me for more info!

- 23 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: A look at XXL Freshman Cyphers over the last 10 years📝 @gmtittle 🖼 @ooopsrobynn https://t.co/9VGIWKNGlF

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: ‘The Night House’ horrifically melts the mind of anyone willing to watch📝@OberkromJaden https://t.co/T4RRQ5qpAo

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@tarpwill: Hey, @UNTsocial students! For the @ntdaily, I’m covering the (finally) scheduled demolition of College Inn that’s going down.I’d love to hear y’all’s thoughts on it, so please DM me! https://t.co/280QmPVYRc

- 2 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram