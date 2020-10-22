The North Texas Daily reminds you to vote early

Election Day may be less than two weeks away, but early voting has already started in Texas. With a raging pandemic, a U.S. Postal Service crisis and the possibility of foreign meddling, how can we make our vote count this election?

Texas is one of 40 states plus the District of Columbia that allows some form of early voting. If you already know who you’re casting your ballot for, early voting is the way to go. People who can vote early and have the time and resources to do so, please help ensure that others unable to vote until Election Day for whatever reason can do so smoothly. This election has been ripe with stories of voter suppression and attempts to delegitimize mail-in voting. Though mail-in voting has proven to be an effective way to cast your ballot, in-person early voting provides a safer alternative that avoids long lines while still being able to cast a vote for a monumental election.

Voting early maximizes the chances for your ballot to be processed and is a great alternative for those who can’t vote by mail. It’s also a wonderfully safe way to vote as the lack of foot traffic allows you to be socially distant from those around you in your community. Though there have been reports of wait times of 10 to 15 minutes, that pales in comparison to the inevitable lines wrapping around entire buildings during Election Day proper. Now more than ever, personal space is of high value, and as much as we do genuinely care about social distancing, the grim reality is some exceptions will have to be made.

This year especially, there are shortages in poll workers, which could mean fewer polling stations, longer lines and being indoors with others for a longer amount of time. So why not do what we can to minimize their stress and others on Election Day?

Above anything else, however, it’s important you simply vote. It is extremely tempting to think your vote will not have an impact so sitting on the sidelines would be acceptable. Perhaps you voted in 2016 and things did not go the way you wanted that night, and you felt your vote was meaningless. As we eluded to in our previous editorial, the current ballot consists of candidates who weren’t our first, second or even third choices. Nevertheless, we have to play with the hand we’re dealt with and have our voices heard.

This cannot be an election predicated on indifference. Regardless of what side of the aisle you reside in, it is our civic duty to have a say as to who will govern this country. As college students, it’s imperative to be involved in the political process and have some influence on the status quo. It will eventually be our generation that bears the burden of leading the free world. It will be us who people will look to in times of crises or hardship, so why not plant those seeds now?

This isn’t just voting for one candidate or one party. Healthcare, gun control, reproductive rights, climate change, income and racial inequality and police brutality are on the ballot. It’s not hyperbolic to say this is the most consequential election in our lifetimes. Now’s the opportunity to vote before the Oct. 30th deadline.

