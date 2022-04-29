‘The Northman’ cuts up an underwhelming bloodbath

Robert Eggers has quickly solidified himself as one of the best working directors today. In films like “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse,” nothing but horrific perfection oozes from the screen it is played on.

This new wave of horror has taken the world by storm. With Eggers being one of the main creators leading the charge, the genre is safe in his hands. “The Northman” is the newest project from the overseer of resettlement. While it may be a step down from his past work, it is still a phenomenal display of storytelling and slaughter.

When Amleth gets his family taken from him at a young age, he dedicates the rest of his life to seeking revenge on those who wronged him and saving those who were stolen from him. What follows is an intense, yet lengthy, journey that is sure to leave any fan of the fantasy genre mostly content

Viewers can always count on these films to bring out the best in their cast, especially with big stars like Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy involved. The lead in this film is played by Alexander Skarsgård and this definitely feels like one of those performances where just about anyone could have filled the role and the film would have played out the same. Skarsgård’s version of Amleth was not bad by any means, but separating the good from the great comes from an irreplaceable lead. The film definitely packs its punch in the supporting character category, with performances from Claes Bang and Willem Dafoe at the front of the line.

There was a lot to like about “The Northman,” especially when it gets into the revenge section of the story, but by the end, it couldn’t help but feel like something was missing. This film is getting a lot of praise and it definitely deserves it. It was clear Eggers was passionate about this project and the quality carries over for the most part.

The kills are extremely brutal in this film. Whether they were done with practical or digital effects, each death leaves a lasting impact, striking a different type of fear into the audience. Eggers really does establish himself as a master of horror here, because even though this is not directly a horror movie, there are certain scenes and segments sure to leave the audience squirming.

I have no major gripes. I just wish this movie had something extra to take it to the next level. There was definitely potential for this movie to be another home run for Eggers, but I have seen revenge movies play out like this one before, so I was left somewhat disappointed.

Definitely do what you can to check this one out. Just because a certain genre and I don’t have the best of times together doesn’t mean this movie is bad. “The Northman” works best when it is viewed by its target audience. You can’t go wrong with a revenge movie, especially with Eggers behind the camera. While it may have been underwhelming in ways, “The Northman” still manages to be one of the most original and action-packed movies of 2022.

Jaden’s Rating: 3.25/5