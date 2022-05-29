The official Daily’s Dose 2022 summer movie guide

Summer movie season is upon us, and as the designated movie person around these parts, I would love to take the time to tell you about some movies planning to take over the big screen. You may recognize some, and you may have never heard of others, but the whole point of this is to get out there and support movies as a whole. Anything to stay out of the Texas heat is going to be beneficial for all of us, so why not stay cool watching cool movies all summer long?

“Jurassic World Dominion”

This world and its love for dinosaurs will never fizzle out. We are six movies deep into this Jurassic saga, and the stakes keep getting bigger. What separates this entry from the others is the full inclusion of characters from both the original trilogy and the “Jurassic World” trilogy. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard join forces with classic Jurassic icons Laura Dern and Sam Neil in this newest addition to the Jurassic franchise to help find a balance in the relationship between humans and dinosaurs following Isla Nublar’s destruction. I am not sure if anyone has been begging for a movie where Dern and Pratt interact with one another, but I am sure people have been begging for a movie with Dern, so if you have an itch for dinosaurs and the Academy Award-winning actress, stomp into theaters on June 10.

“Lightyear”

If dinosaurs aren’t your speed, maybe the undiscoverable depths of space fill the void. Anyone wanting to go “to infinity and beyond” will get the chance on June 10 when “Lightyear” flies into theaters. Chris Evans is voicing the space ranger along with other members of the star-studded cast, which also includes the voices of Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Uzo Aduba. While we may not know a whole lot about what will be in store for us, Pixar almost never lets us down. I can only hope it is something with the same feel as the animated movie from our childhoods, and anything less than that will be sure to stir up some discourse on Twitter.

“Elvis”

While there may not be a smooth segway to relate a biopic about Elvis Presley to dinosaurs or astronauts, there is something super smooth about Baz Luhrman’s newest movie hitting theaters on June 24. Call me a “Moulin Rouge” superfan, but any movie with Luhrman behind the camera will raise my interest, and any movie with Austin Butler in front of the camera will definitely pique people’s interest. It may seem like a pretty straightforward biopic about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, but I am sure there will be surprises aplenty with Luhrman in the driver’s seat.

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

You could argue that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought new life to the summer blockbuster, and you could also argue Waititi’s own direction brought new life to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since “Thor: Ragnarok” is beloved by many, it was only right to bring Waititi back for another adventure full of heart and high jinks. In the fourth edition of the Thor film series, the Nordic god reunites with old companions Valkyrie, Jane Foster and Korg to stop the efforts of Gorr the God Butcher. This entry in Thor’s story looks to be a journey of self-discovering, which has seemed like the point of every Thor story thus far, but who is keeping score when you are 50 movies deep into a franchise? Marvel movie fanatics and general audiences alike can go check this blockbuster out on July 8 in theaters everywhere.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies”

On Aug. 5, A24’s newest slasher makes its way into theaters everywhere and it is easily becoming one of my most anticipated movies of the year. If you haven’t already, go check out Maria Lawson’s review when some of the staff got the chance to get some early screenings at SXSW. The upcoming flick follows a group of young friends, comprised of Amandla Stenberg, Pete Davidson, Rachel Sennott and Chase Sui Wonders, as a late-night game of bodies bodies bodies gets gory. It seems like we are getting a brand new slasher with specific pieces to fit our generation’s large and complex puzzle. The trailer looks like everything you would want from a movie like this, and I will be there on opening night continuing my overwhelming appreciation for anything Sennott is in.

From animation fans to horror buffs, this summer’s cinematic season is sure to please moviegoers from all walks of life.

Featured Illustration by Jenna Wesson