The price of drinking alcohol as a college student

As the semester is coming to an end, it is important to reflect on the school year. From campus involvement to making sure assignments are submitted, looking back at the time spent with your friends and the activities you participated in are all ways students can spend this valuable time.

For some students, attending college parties are inevitable. Flyers get shared on social media platforms and sent in group chats. Girls converse about what they will wear, while guys figure out who will drive. When deciding on whether or not to attend, knowing a drink will be provided becomes a leading determinant.

Drinking has become a tradition and pivotal experience for students. Fifty-three percent of students between the ages of 18-22 have drunk alcohol in the past month, whereas 33 percent binge drink within the same time span, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Binge drinking is considered consuming five or more drinks for men and four or more for women within two hours. This can pose serious health issues for the individual and others. When under the influence of alcohol, the mind is not capable of making clear and accurate decisions. Judgment of what is right from wrong while impaired is severely limited.

The consequences are dire, leading to car crashes, jail time and sexual assault. Recent statistics from the NIAAA study shows that 1,519 college students between the ages of 18-24 die from unintentional injuries caused by alcohol. Many students do not understand the severity of alcohol, nor comprehend the results that occur when choosing to drink at a party.

Throughout my time in college, I’ve picked up on the culture of drinking. I had to experience not having the choice to turn down a drink at a party. As a first-year student, I didn’t understand that I had the chance to say no. When everyone you came with had a drink and it’s now your turn to have one as well. It’s as if students just learn the jargon and connotations that are associated with drinking. That was my case at least. When I was younger, it was difficult not to follow the drinking culture in college. It’s not that I wanted to drink or felt that I needed to — I was just in an environment where that was what you did.

As I’ve gotten older and more mature, I now know I can turn down a drink and not feel peer pressure or be presumed as “lame.” When asked if you would like a drink or shot, simply declining with a smile could help diffuse the situation. In many cases, you may get asked again if you are sure. Providing a simple and brief explanation will let the person know you’re certainly not interested. This strategy has saved me from not wanting to drink at parties plenty of times.

Others might feel that drinking is the only way to have fun at a college party because it gives you the confidence to feel comfortable. Being able to feel content while sober is a skill that may take maturing to have, though it is rewarding. It can save you from injuries, getting in trouble with the law and even save your life.

When considering solutions, the most powerful tool to combat alcohol use in college is education. Education is continuous and doesn’t exclusively belong on campus — it belongs at home as well.

Parents should be involved in the lives of their children at a young age. Knowing who their child is friends with and knowing their parents’ history will give them awareness. Setting good examples is important for students when they are younger.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with alcohol abuse, it is vital to seek help as early as possible to minimize the damage of alcohol to not only yourself but your community as a whole.

