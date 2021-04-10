North Texas Daily

The Snyder Cut shows fan voices can make a difference

The Snyder Cut shows fan voices can make a difference

The Snyder Cut shows fan voices can make a difference
April 10
17:00 2021
Back in 2017, Zack Snyder was given the task of making one of the most important comic book movies of all time. “Justice League” did come out in 2017, but there was a lot of controversy due to Snyder having to step away from the project. Joss Whedon took over and it was clear the movie that came out in 2017 was not the movie that Snyder had intended. When rumors started bobbing up here and there, the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut flooded the internet sparking mass conversations about what Snyder’s full vision could have looked like. With enough steam, the conversation turned into a movement and now we have “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” If you want more information on how that version of the film was, fellow writer Will Tarpley wrote a brilliant review that can be found here. I want to bring attention to the fact that fans started a huge movement that made a huge difference in the entertainment industry, and why that is so important for us to have seen fan’s voices be heard.

As time kept passing, there were more stories popping up about how big of a disaster the 2017 “Justice League” movie was. Most notably the treating of Ray Fisher. Fisher was threatened to have his career terminated during Whedon’s reshoots in 2017, according to a report by Indiewire. Once fans found out this information, there seemed to be even more movement than before. The Snyder Cut seemed like a myth, and when news of a director’s cut being out there is known to the public, it is very little that something is actually done about it. I have noticed that a lot of times it would just be an extra little feature on the Blu-ray disc or something that would be briefly talked about on the commentary track of the film.

People were so devoted to this particular situation because everyone knew that Snyder’s version was a completely different film. He told fans this, and due to the fact that the Whedon version of the film did not seem like it was even remotely close to how Snyder handles his films, fans backed Snyder fully. When we were weeks out from Snyder’s version being released, many were creating preconceived notions about how it would be the same exact movie with the same exact implications. Now that the film is out, social media is celebrating the differences.

This is such a huge moment for fans and viewers alike. To constantly demand that directors and actors get the justice and glory they deserve is so important. It is even more important when a lot of the directors and actors have been mistreated by the studio. Even if you have no interest in fandoms or anything in that area, it is still important to appreciate that a huge group of people came together to make sure that the right thing was happening to the right people. It is heartwarming to see everyone involved be given credit when four years ago they were the butt of every joke because of choices they could not make. Using our voices can make the most of a situation, especially when we use them to come together and not tear something apart.

Featured Illustration by Pooja Patel

Jaden Oberkrom

