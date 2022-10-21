The Texas teacher shortage is ruining public education

The teacher shortage currently affecting Texas is no secret. It has been blasted all over national news: teachers are quitting at a high rate. If this teacher shortage continues, it is going to ruin public education.

In Texas, 77 percent of teachers strongly considered quitting their jobs in 2022, according to the Charles Butt Foundation. Teachers are essential for our society, yet most of the time they face backlash from parents and receive poor pay and benefits. The harsh reality is this teacher shortage was a long time coming and should be of no surprise.

Why are teachers quitting? After going to college for this seemingly morally rewarding job, it should be a career people would want to stick with until retirement. Working long hours that are hardly compensated for and dedicating your own money and life to a job that doesn’t prioritize your safety is enough to diminish anyone’s dreams.

Public school teachers’ salaries in Texas are about $7,500 lower than in the rest of the United States teacher’s average salaries, according to a ranking from the National Education Association. Most Texas schools do not pay social security for teachers, so when a teacher retires, they receive only pension funds. They are set up for a lifetime of low pay.

There is already inequality in the public school system. Texas schools receive funding through property taxes, so schools in nicer areas receive more funding. Students living in low-income school districts are often attending schools with a low variety of classes and programs. This inequality within education puts some students at a disadvantage already, and a teacher shortage is going to deepen these inequalities.

Fewer teachers mean bigger class sizes. Not only does this mean students will not receive the acute attention and help they may need, but it makes the job harder for the teachers. Combined with the low pay teachers are already receiving, the massive teacher vacancy makes more sense.

In the past year, schools have had to hire unqualified applicants because they are so understaffed. A law from 2015 in Texas allows districts to make their own decision on whether the teachers they hire have to have certification.

Since its passing in 2015, there has not been much improvement for teachers. A law was passed for the 2021-2022 school year that limited pre-kindergarten class sizes to 22 students, but this doesn’t help other grades with crowded classrooms.

Constant backlash and limits placed on Texas teachers by conservatives are deepening the strain on teacher’s jobs. These conservative beliefs are being backed by the Texas legislature and teachers are seeing no escape from these strict rules besides quitting.

More schools are having to hire teachers who do not have certification. Typically, to become a teacher in Texas, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree, pass teacher certification exams and pass a background check, which includes being fingerprinted.

Hiring people who do not have the training and education to teach is going to lead to inadequate public education. Teachers go to school to learn essential skills such as lesson planning and how to work with students with disabilities. Now, these emergency teachers being hired do not have the training and familiarity with these skills.

Districts should focus less on bringing in substitutes to fill the vacancies. Instead, they need to show appreciation to the teachers they have and make it a role worth staying in. The best place to start would be raising salaries.

On top of all stressors placed on teachers with huge classes and little experience, lawmakers also are trying to constrict their ability to teach. A law was passed to limit how teachers are allowed to teach race, slavery and history. This “critical race theory” bill states a “teacher may not be compelled to discuss a widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs.”

There is not much guidance provided on how teachers should navigate this new law. Teachers have also had to deal with the controversial banned book list that has been published, as Texas currently leads the U.S. with the most books banned.

Resources need to be offered for teachers. They should not be expected to pay for supplies and decorations for their classrooms, nor should they be left worried about breaking the law. School districts should be supplying teachers with the supplies — both physically and administratively — necessary to successfully support their students.

Teachers carry a lot of weight on their shoulders, and there is only so much pressure that they can take. It can be a mentally draining job to teach and help students grow year after year, so it is imperative we work around these challenges.

Featured Illustration by Isabella Alva