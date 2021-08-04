North Texas Daily

‘The Tomorrow War’s strong plot and characters make for a summer must-watch

August 04
18:00 2021
With the recent release of Amazon Studios’ new movie “The Tomorrow War,” we get to see star and executive producer Chris Pratt and actress Yvonne Strahovski in a futuristic world with aliens and humanity coming close to becoming extinct.

“The Tomorrow War” follows James Daniel “Dan” Forester Jr. (Chris Pratt), a biology teacher and former Green Beret operator who served two tours in Iraq. The movie also features Colonel Muri Forester (Yvonne Strahovski), Dan’s adult daughter and a military scientist.

The plot overall is great, as it takes us to the future between the years of 2022 and 2051. The film puts regular civilians against an alien species known as Whitespikes after a group of soldiers from the future request the help of the world to fight them off.

In the movie, it is mentioned that the Whitespikes started to invade the world in 2048 and quickly overran everything, so in turn, everyone was assigned to help fight them off. They were able to build a machine that would allow them to travel through a wormhole called the Jumplink and land in the year 2022. I’m avoiding spoilers, but the movie does a great job of quickly introducing the characters and linking them all together to become relevant to the story.

With the Jumplink after several of the world’s armies not being able to return from the future, regular civilians are massively drafted to fight off the alien army. Dan is drafted and arrives in Miami, leading him to meet his daughter Muri. Once in the future, the goal is to find some sort of chemicals that will be able to kill the Whitespikes. At some point in the movie, Muri succeeds and sends Dan back to his present time to mass-produce, prepare and kill the Whitespikes when they originally arrive in 2048.

This movie seemed very cheesy from what the trailer was showing, but once you start to watch it, it’s a roller coaster ride. The imagery, CGI and Whitespikes make for a terrifyingly great watch. There is just the right amount of humor thrown in there (from Chris Pratt mainly), and overall, the content of the movie is just awesome. There’s a huge plot twist that is revealed at one point in the movie that I did not see coming, but man, it was a great addition.

Pratt and Strahovsky bring some great acting to the table, and they were perfect fits for the roles. Strahovsky does a great job being a leader figure in the movie. She and Pratt’s characters go on to explain her rough childhood due to some family problems with Dan, which leads him to become a better person when he goes on to return to his present time.

One key idea I was able to pull from the movie is to give people second chances to prove themselves and become better. We see this in some of the characters in the movie. In the end, Dan, with the help of other civilians who were also drafted, manages to kill the Whitespikes. I won’t say much about when and where, just know it was awesome.

This movie is not perfect and there were a couple of things that could’ve been better, but the general plot and flow of the story were great. It will seem that there will be no sequel to this by how the movie develops, but it’s a great one to watch with friends and family.

Final rating: 4.5/5

Courtesy Amazon Prime

Mahonri Mendoza

