The top 5 Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 projects so far

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters this week, capping off Marvel’s fourth cinematic phase. Many fans are hoping the film improves a rather inconsistent Phase 4 before the fifth begins in 2023.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe still manages to dominate pop culture, and the popularity that hit after “Avengers: Endgame” turned out to be far from the end. The truth is, a lot of good has come from the MCU in recent years.

This list highlights five of the best projects to come from Phase 4 so far. For those unfamiliar with what this phase has covered, everything from “WandaVision” to “Werewolf by Night” is eligible for this list.

“Loki” (2021)

There are plenty of negative things to say about how the MCU handles their Disney+ shows, but almost none of those criticisms apply to “Loki.” Tom Hiddleston remains one of the greatest casting choices in comic book history. With old characters gone for good and new ones introduced rapidly, Hiddleston’s Loki is one to keep around for as long as possible.

What makes a show like “Loki” so special is its ability to stand on its own. From a mind-melting storyline to beautiful cinematography, every week was a new adventure for fans to embark on.

The sense of mystery from beginning to end was perfect for a character like Loki. This is one of the few Disney+ shows to have a satisfying conclusion along with promising implications for the future.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022)

Director Sam Raimi’s return to the big screen delivered in every universe imaginable. This film is undeniably iconic, especially when you watch it without the rest of the MCU in mind. Benedict Cumberbatch is always solid as Doctor Strange, but Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff is the true standout.

If the multiverse is hard to wrap your head around, Raimi does a great job making it digestible. Anything having to do with Doctor Strange means some incredible visuals are sure to follow.

The film feels separated from the rest of the franchise in the best way possible. Hopefully, more directors get to make projects that feel true to their specific style as time goes on.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021)

Marvel’s third Spider-Man film was one of the most special moments in movie history. Seeing three generations of Spider-Man portrayals on screen was everything fans thought it would be and more.

It feels more like an experience than a movie, which is not necessarily a bad thing. Everything works incredibly well, with Tom Holland giving his best performance as Spider-Man to date.

As time goes by, this film’s impact may not hit as hard as it initially did. It is pretty obvious the backbone of this project was the shock factor of having three versions of Spider-Man all at once.

Regardless, nothing will beat watching this opening weekend with a bunch of fans. The energy was electric, and the memories will be timeless.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (2021)

Far and away, this was the best movie to come from Phase 4 so far. It has mesmerizing fight scenes and some of the most lovable characters introduced.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is a Marvel movie that can be enjoyed by anyone. Simu Liu is the best, and any future project he is involved in will be sure to excel because of him.

No Phase 4 film has come close to the quality of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” It is everything you want from an origin story without all the formulaic setbacks these films are known for. It is hard to imagine anything coming close to Shang-Chi’s big-screen debut.

“Werewolf by Night” (2022)

This Marvel Studios Special Presentation bites back. In a beautiful homage to classic monster films, “Werewolf by Night” shows this franchise works best when it branches out. Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly make the most of their time, giving fans two compelling protagonists to tell this story.

It clocks in at only 52 minutes, making it an easy and enjoyable watch for anyone. It also doesn’t hold back in violence and has some of the most intense portrayals of gore this franchise has ever seen.

The classic black-and-white color palette is the cherry on top of this hairy good time. Hopefully, Marvel Studios can lean more into the horror-centered aspects of their expanding universe. It worked to near perfection with “Werewolf by Night.”

Featured Illustration by Erika Sevilla