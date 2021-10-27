North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

The truth behind language barriers in America

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

The truth behind language barriers in America

The truth behind language barriers in America
October 27
12:00 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
October 21st, 2021

October 21st, 2021

It’s happened to all of us. You’re filling out a resume and it asks if you speak any languages other than English. Sure you took Spanish in middle school and high school, but how much do you actually remember? Did anybody really pay attention in that class? For most students, it was simply a requirement to get a diploma and nothing more. The reality is there are opportunities and incentives for those who speak multiple languages. And yet, it is one many do not take advantage of.

While Spanish is the most common language chosen in high school, other languages offered include German, French and American Sign Language. Some high schools require students to study a second language and others only offer them as electives. This is likely the reason only 20 percent of students learn another language at the K-12 level. It seems as though even if it were required, which is the case for some schools, students would not pay any mind to the benefits.

As of 2015, there were about 630,000 job postings aimed at bilingual workers in the U.S, according to NBC News. That number had more than doubled from five years prior at 240,000. The growth really doesn’t come as a surprise when you stop and think about how many ethnicities and languages are found in our country. There are communities such as Los Angeles’ Chinatown as well as New York’s Little Italy that best represent the melting pot that is the U.S. and how we embrace other cultures.

English is known for being the most spoken language in the world with about 1.1 billion speakers. Whether through conversation or via the internet, almost everybody knows how to speak English nowadays. Interestingly enough, there are 753 million non-native speakers compared to 379 million native speakers. Why then are Americans so uninterested in speaking other languages? Perhaps the answer stems from the idea that the majority of people already speak their native tongue, so there is no real reason to learn anything else. It’s the American thing to do.

Only about 18 percent of people speak a second language in the U.S. This data may be misleading because it does not specify whether these Americans were originally citizens of another country. Nonetheless, when compared to the 53 percent of Europeans who are bilingual, it becomes evident there is simply a lack of interest from Americans. One explanation clarifies that after World War I, there were Americans who did not want outsiders to communicate with them. In addition, they did not want their children learning anything the “enemy” may be speaking. Patriotism was at an all-time high and given the power of the American forces, there was no reason to deter from these beliefs.

Whether it be due to a lack of interest or personal beliefs, there is no doubt that the number of bilingual speakers in America will continue to stay low. There are benefits to be reaped from being able to speak another language if one is open to learning. Hopefully one day, America will learn to appreciate the one attribute that is possible of connecting us all.

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles

Tags
bilingualhigh schoolpatriotismsecond languagespanish
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Rolando Medina

Rolando Medina

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@zachdelbello: gmg https://t.co/iEO7h3PbfA

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@OberkromJaden: a must listen for all the bond fans out there. thank you @kevoooandres for always having a good time with us!! https://t.co/QZcNvbRe6D

- 2 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ICYMI: Football falls to Liberty in sixth straight loss Saturday afternoon📝@Reed_Smith25 📸@Tzac24 https://t.co/0aX8kpBOlo

- 2 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@kevoooandres: Had a blast talking about "No Time to Die" with Jaden and Logan, give it a listen! https://t.co/Kii5nK7qrI

- 2 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: Welcome back to Daily's Dose podcast. This week, join @OberkromJaden and @lat2049 along with special guest and opinion editor @kevoooandres as they discuss "No Time to Die."🖼️@GishhyOrange https://t.co/7jpeQEH3vj

- 2 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram