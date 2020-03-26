‘The Way Back’ is an Affleck-heavy underdog story

I seem to have a different opinion on this one than what the majority of critics are saying, so I am going to try my best to say why I feel the way I do about Gavin O’Connor’s “The Way Back.”

“The Way Back” is nothing more than a generic sports movie, with a very mature and well-done commentary of alcoholism. Ben Affleck delivers one of the best performances of his career, yet the generic story holds this movie back quite a bit. If you have seen any movie about an underdog sports team’s sudden rise — at what seems an impossible rate — you have seen this movie.

Outside of Affleck, there are no characters in this film worth mentioning. It’s extremely Affleck-heavy, for better or for worse. Affleck plays Jack Cunningham, a man who is at one of the lowest points of his life. He is consumed by alcohol and has very little going for him in his life. That is, until a head coaching job at the school Jack played basketball for opens up, and Jack takes it. I won’t spoil what happens when Jack takes the team over, but I am sure you can guess.

As formulaic as this movie is, I can’t deny these types of movies always work. By the end of the movie you are cheering and happy. Yet, what works with this movie is there are other focuses, besides just the basketball team. You dive into Jack’s personal life and by the end of the movie’s run time you know everything about Jack Cunningham. Some of those things you find out, as the movie goes on, are absolutely heartbreaking.

The run time runs a little long, and some technical aspects were a little awkward. A lot of weird cuts to black and some zoom shots looked like they were accidents. I can’t be mad at O’Connor for trying to implement his style into his movies, but to go about it in the way he did just didn’t work for me.

This is about as average a movie can be. For every good thing I have to say, there is also a bad thing. If you love sports movies and great performances, this is for you.

I can’t say I will remember this film in the future. Nothing really stuck with me and the morning after I saw it, I was already having trouble trying to recall some of the events that took place during the movie. If someone came up to me and talked about how much they loved it, I would understand. This is just one of those movies that does not appeal to me, but I can appreciate all the effort put in.

I feel Affleck is owed a lot of credit. I believe his performance is so real, and so well done, because he suffered from alcoholism. When actors give a performance they can relate to, it makes things easier, but also a lot more personal. That was on full display, for every second of screen time he was given. It is hard to open up and tackle things as heavy as alcoholism, so Affleck gets my utmost respect after his performance here. He is certainly setting the bar high, and I hope his name is not forgotten when awards season rolls around.

Final Rating: 3/5

Featured Illustration: Miranda Thomas