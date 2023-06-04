The WGA writer’s strike reaffirms need for writers in a digital world

The Writers Guild of America, a coalition of the Writers Guild of America’s East and West labor unions, announced a labor strike on May 2nd after six weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers produced insufficient outcomes. The strike comes after 97.8 percent of the union agreed that if a fair consensus could not be met with the AMPTP, they would have no choice but to revolt.

The WGA represents thousands of writers across the U.S. that are the backbone for hundreds of TV shows and films in production. Despite their necessity, writers across the U.S. are treated as if they are expendable or easily replaced by artificial intelligence.

The organization asked for a stable pay structure and pay increase for writers who have been experiencing severe pay decreases for years. However, out of the 21 additions submitted to their contract with the AMPTP, which renews every three years, only six were accepted. The remaining additions were thrown out with no counteroffer attempt.

The strike is not the first WGA strike but the eighth in the union’s history, and the last strike in 2007 lasted 100 days.

The 2007 strike centered on changing pay calculations and raises after increased Internet-driven streaming services and a pay increase denial. Movies and TV shows were forced through production with hastily finished scripts or scrapped altogether, halting the industry for 14 weeks as writers picketed for the right to better pay. As a result of the walkout, writers can now receive residual payments and be paid for reruns or streaming on advertised websites. Members of the WGA have also received preference and jurisdiction over programming created for streaming.

Since then, the streaming industry has seen the rise and fall of a pandemic-induced streaming services boom, pushing major outlets like Netflix, which has lost hundreds of thousands of subscribers, to severely lower writer payments and slash thousands of jobs. This lack of job retainment is also due to the stark increase of projects that did not return revenue, essentially leaving streaming and production companies with a deficit they’re trying to fill by underpaying writers and eliminating work.

According to a report by the WGA, the median weekly writer pay has declined 23 percent in the last decade, meaning that the average writer is paid under $1200 a week at $30 an hour. While that may sound like writers are being paid a fair amount, considering those wages with the multi-million dollar franchises writers work on and the short periods writers are staffed on shows. Hence, they never receive the average total; writers can not reliably make ends meet.

That same report by the WGA showed that a writer’s pay can be held onto when they’ve earned it, amounting to chump change for episodes they’ve written or produced, rather than giving the writers what they have made as it’s earned. In one example, producer and writer Valentina Garza tweeted a check for residuals received for two episodes of ‘Jane the Virgin’ in which she received three cents.

There is no telling how long the strike will last, as the WGA has repeatedly stated that their only goal is the institution of a just and fair compensation for services, and the AMPTP believe that their offer is adequate. As the strike approaches its fourth week, its effects will be settling across the industry for both production companies and writers.

Because writers are not working during this period, TV shows that usually tape live will go dark and rely on reruns, including televised talk shows like “The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and much more. Shows that had previously recorded episodes will release as planned.

A strike concerning inconsistent pay and work times, which leaves hundreds of writers without work, can be counterproductive. However, for many writers, the possibility of better compensation for their work is worth being out of work, however long the strike lasts.

Other than going to the production studios and striking with the writers, the only thing that consumers can do to show solidarity with writers is to hurt the producers’ bottom line. That means boycotting or not watching shows or movies from producers that have affected writers, which, unfortunately, is most of the entertainment industry, from Netflix to Amazon.

The only way the studios will understand the importance of writers, and not of training artificial intelligence using real writers’ work to curtail paying them, is by seeing their profits written out in red. If consumers wish to see the return of their shows anytime soon, the next episode of support could involve lobbying for change or a blank screen.

