Thin Line Fest cancels in-person events, transitions to online

Thin Line Fest announced today it will be cancelling its in-person music events and film screenings and will screen online instead.

The annual documentary, film, music and photography festival, which was scheduled for March 25-29, will continue the photography exhibitions with extended dates and will host the award ceremony online.

“Despite all festival venues being small enough to not cause concern, our Board of Directors felt it was best to cancel in-person events to ensure the safety and well-being of all our patrons,” said festival founder Joshua Butler in a press release.

All music events have been cancelled, but the festival team said patrons can check with venues to see if they will still host unofficial performances. These venues include Andy’s, Dan’s Silverleaf, Harvest House, J&J’s Ol’ Dirty Basement, LSA Burger, Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio and Sweetwater Grill & Tavern.

All film screenings and question and answer sessions have been cancelled, but will appear for free on the website. Patrons who register online will receive instructions on how and when to stream the featured documentaries and film shorts.

Photography exhibitions will open at the originally scheduled times and locations but will eventually move to allow for an extended viewing period. The Thin Line Fest team said the exhibit at UNT On The Square will open March 25 and move to the venue’s relocation at 207 N Elm St. (closing date to be determined), while the exhibition at Patterson-Appleton Arts Center will open March 26 and move to Golden Triangle Mall on March 30 to be displayed indefinitely.

The Award Ceremony for both film and photography will be live streamed on March 28. For more information, visit https://thinline.us/.

Featured Image: Courtesy Thin Line Fest