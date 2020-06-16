Thin Line Festival announces their virtual Summer Film Series

Denton’s Thin Line Festival has announced two documentaries for the month of June as part of their Summer Film Series.

A press release stated that these documentaries will be music-centered, with free screenings available online through August. The first documentary, “Midlake: Live in Denton, TX,” captures a live performance from Denton-based indie band Midlake. The documentary became available online on June 12. The second documentary, “My Darling Vivian,” will stream on June 26 at 7 p.m. It chronicles the life of Johnny Cash’s first wife, Vivian Liberto.

Both screenings are followed by a Q&A session, the first with Midlake member McKenzie Smith and the second with filmmakers Matt Riddlehoover and Dustin Tittle, where audience members can submit questions.

Thin Line is Denton’s annual music, film and photography festival, with the five-day fest scheduled for every March. This year’s festival was moved online due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the music portion was cancelled. The success of the virtual festival inspired the Thin Line team to continue to offer programming amidst social distancing.

“I wanted people to be able to turn up the volume and rock out,” said founder Joshua Butler. “What better way to kick off the season with a hometown performance by a killer band?”

Interested participants can register online for the free screenings at https://thinline.us/.

Featured Image: Courtesy Thin Line Festival