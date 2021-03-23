North Texas Daily

Thin Line Festival stays virtual

Thin Line Festival stays virtual

March 23
13:51 2021
The oldest documentary film festival in Texas starts today and will last until Sunday, March 28. Thin Line Festival is a six-day international documentary, national music and competitive photography festival sponsored by Panavision and powered by Falcon Events. Individuals can expect to see 71 documentary films and live musical performances, all at no cost.

This year will be the festival’s second year holding a virtual event due to COVID-19.

“Over the previous year, most festivals have adopted an on-demand format similar to Netflix,” Thin Line founder Joshua Butler said in a press release. “Thin Line has instead focused on creating an ‘in the moment’ and live experience across six days fo watch-it-or-miss-it programming.”

The festival will consist of an Oscar-nominated short film, ten international films and two world premieres and attendees can expect to see films covering various social justice topics.

“The movie-going experience has changed, obviously, but filmmakers are still telling important stories,” Butler said in the press release. “We’re thrilled to offer viewers the opportunity to see films they ordinarily might not get a chance to see — all from the safety and comfort of their couches.”

At the conclusion of the festival, there will be winners announced for each category. The categories and respective prizes are as follows:

The Best Feature Documentary will receive a $15,000 credit with Panavision, and the Best Short Documentary will be awarded a $5,000 credit with Panavision.

The Emerging Non-Fiction Filmmaker will win $5,000. This will be awarded to the documentary filmmaker who shows the most promising of a successful career.

The Best Domestic/International Documentary will receive $5,000.

The Denton Award cash value is $500 to the best feature or short documentary with a connection to Denton County. A connection is defined as people, places and spirit of Denton County. For example, the filmmaker who was born or resides in Denton, the film’s main character was born in or resides in Denton or the film features a location, city or community in Denton.

The Best Student Short Documentary Award will be granted $500.

This year’s judges panel includes University of Texas at Arlington students enrolled in the cinematic arts program, along with faculty members Barton Weiss, Ciara Lacy, Abbey Hoekzema, Hassan Fazili, McKenzie Chinn, Joe Brown and Jesse Alk.

Individuals who would like more information about the festival or interested in registering can visit its website at www.thinline.us.

Courtesy Thin Line

