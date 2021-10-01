Things to do in Denton this fall

School seems to be going at a rapid pace this semester, and it is probably because we have been away for so long. Some of us have been in Denton since the pandemic first put the world on pause in March of 2020, and some of us are being reintroduced to the creativity this city brings. With fall around the corner, I thought it would be fun to take another jab at fun things to do in Denton. Fellow writer and editor Maria Lawson wrote a similar story about things to do in Denton during the summer, but since the heat is not demolishing everything in its way anymore, there may be more to enjoy.

1. Start a collection

There are plenty of places in Denton to shop and start collections of many sorts. More Fun Comics and Games and Movie Trading Company are two places I am always shopping at, but limiting yourself on what to collect defeats the purpose of collecting. When I say start a collection of anything, I mean it. Go find some cool rocks outside or start a collection of movies you will end up never watching. There is something extremely therapeutic about collecting something and watching it grow over time. The best part of starting a collection is showing it off to people who could not be less interested in what you are collecting, but are just happy to see you having a good time. In all seriousness, Denton is a great place to start a collection of any type, and it is a fun way to spend your free time.

2. Enjoy the outdoors

If your allergies allow it, the weather is finally enjoyable again. This summer was absolutely brutal, and there were days I wished my air conditioning had air conditioning, but since the summer has been replaced by the best season ever, the outdoors are a great place to find peace. Taking a walk in the evening (or the morning for all of you people who wake up before noon) is extremely relaxing. If you throw in a stellar podcast, like the Daily’s Dose podcast, or a calming playlist, those outdoor walks become escapes from the stressful workloads a lot of us endure.

3. Make a friend

A lot of us are coming back to campus for the first time since March 2020, and many of us have lost every ounce of social skills in our bodies. I can’t begin to explain the embarrassment flooding my body, simply because the person I bought snacks from told me to enjoy my food, and I replied with, “you too.” There are a lot of fish in this university-sized ocean, and at least one of them has to share the same interests as you. Your future best friend could be out there starting a new collection or taking a walk outside, and all you have to do is say “hello”. Denton is such a great place to meet great people because no matter your interest, someone in Denton is going to share it with you.

4. Start a piece of media you have been putting off

We have all told ourselves we were going to read a certain book or watch a certain show, but we never actually got around to it. Now is the perfect time to do it. There are plenty of places in Denton to go and do homework or read a comforting book. Jupiter House is the perfect place to have an amazing coffee while catching up on your favorite show. A lot of us don’t have a lot of free time to enjoy these things, but it is because most of us are constantly working on school-related assignments until we eventually burn out. Take a mental health break and go read the book you have been putting off for months.

5. Adopt a plant

Taking care of something can help sharpen your attentiveness, and since a lot of us are not allowed to keep animals where we stay, now is the perfect time to adopt a plant. The Denton Plant Factory is one of many places to go and find a plant of your liking. School can be extremely stressful, especially during a pandemic, so having a pretty plant to take care of may help you focus on something not exclusively school-related.

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles