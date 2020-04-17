This & That: Now is the best time to be productive

During this pandemic, all of us have been faced with quarantine measures. We have to stay home, practice social distancing and self-quarantine. We’ve been taken off our natural motions and as a result, are feeling imbalanced. All of the simple things which made us feel happy likely aren’t available anymore. The COVID-19 pandemic injected a shock-wave into our lives, but we don’t necessarily have to stay shocked.

The word productivity has a heaviness to it. With productivity, it feels like you have to put on pants, go to class, study or feel like you’re going to work. Except productivity is not tied into work. Work and productivity are not symbiotic. In fact, workplaces utilize the idea of productivity to increase work flow in a work environment.

Productivity stands alone. Productivity means being in the state of producing something. You can continue movement in your life without feeling as if the world has stopped. Productivity increases your own flow in whatever ways you need it.

Don’t let productivity hold any pressure. If you take away this pressure, you’ll find yourself in a natural flow. Keep it going. Pandemics do not last forever.

Here are some different ways to be productive:

1.) YOURSELF

You can be productive with yourself. Acknowledge your emotions, don’t ignore them. Even by just acknowledging your feelings, you are doing something. Process the way you feel and then move to the next step. Your next step can be a personal goal you have or the next step to your happiness. Don’t sit in your feelings if nothing positive is coming from them. Pay attention to yourself and your mental health. This is one huge way you can feel and be productive during this time.

2.) The Community

Thinking about others can be highly productive. Your friends and family wouldn’t mind hearing from you. Also, as for the people you admire and the people you want to connect with, now is a good time to reach out to them. This type of productivity is going to bring connections to you. Reaching out doesn’t require you to pay for anything or make something with your hands. Connecting to your community will bring you productivity.

3.) Music

Listening to music can reduce anxiety, blood pressure and pain as well as improve sleep quality, mood, mental alertness and memory. You can make playlists for free on YouTube. Curate a playlist for all of your feelings. Maybe you can’t explore the outside world much right now, but you can definitely open up your ears to the world. You might find yourself listening to some random hip hop or indie music you haven’t heard yet and end up liking it.

4.) Create

Recipes, videos, photographs, movies, music, poetry and more are all things you can create during this time. Creating and being a creator feels like it has so much pressure but it doesn’t have to. Think about creating something that you feel passionate about. Whatever it is, don’t let any roadblocks get in the way.

5.) Learn something new

All of us have interests we say we don’t have time for. Think about learning something new like how to play guitar, a new language or even driving stick. If you’re interested in it, look it up on YouTube and learn something new about it. There’s literally a YouTube video for anything you can think of. Learn something new about your favorite topics or you can even learn something about how to improve your future endeavors. If the “now” isn’t so appealing, there’s nothing wrong with working on your future.

If everything stopped in the world right now, there would be darkness. Your own ways of productivity make a light. You can have your own light within yourself and you don’t even have to share it. Now is the best time to be productive because we all need it so much more right now.

Featured Illustration: Miranda Thomas