Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County
March 18
14:59 2020
The Denton County Public Health Department confirmed three more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) for a total of five in Denton County on Wednesday, according to a DCPH press release.

One of the cases is a male resident of Lewisville in his 40s who is in critical condition. The patient is in isolation at a Denton County hospital.

The other two are that of a female resident of Frisco in her 50s and a male resident of Frisco in his 20s. Both are in home isolation after exposure from traveling.

DCPH is working to find and directly contact individuals who may have come in contact with the three individuals. 

“Now that we have evidence of local transmission, it’s even more important to follow social distancing and hygiene recommendations,” Director of Public Health Matt Richardson said in the press release.

The first case, a man in his 30s who is not a permanent resident of Denton, was identified Sunday. The second, a Prosper woman in her 50s who was exposed after traveling, was identified Tuesday.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reported mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath, which may appear in two to 14 days after exposure, according to the press release. 

DCPH recommends residents wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. DCPH also recommends they avoid close contact with sick people, cover their cough or sneeze with a tissue, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces and stay home if they are sick unless seeking urgent medical care.

DCPH said it will continue to monitor and investigate COVID-19 cases within Denton County.

Featured Image: Denton County Courthouse sits at the center of the square on Jan. 19, 2019. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia

Brooke Colombocoronavirus casescovid-19denton county public health
