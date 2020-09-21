Thrift reselling is unethical

Reselling thrift items for three times the price they paid for it has been popularized through online shopping platforms like Depop. Reselling these items at a heightened price contributes to the gentrification of thrift stores, actively harming low-income communities as it takes away affordable clothing and items.

Thrifting has recently became popularized, turning its stigma from shameful to trendy. Young people are crowding thrift stores nationwide in order to find new and cool second-hand pieces to add to their closet, all at cheap and affordable prices. Not to add that the wave of thrifting has induced a positive wave of sustainable and environmentally friendly way of purchasing clothes.

The use of online shopping platforms like Depop has spread like rapid fire. These platforms allow people to buy, sell and exchange clothing, shoes and accessories at a fast pace. Users reselling thrifted items for a quick profit has infected the apps, growing in popularity every day. Selling $3 shirts from the thrift for $30 online, however, does not sound ethical.

According to a 2010 Pennsylvania State University study, lower-income families thrift more frequently for clothing, furniture and household items, whereas higher-income individuals thrift less frequently for antiques and trinkets. Low-income communities view thrifting as a necessity and higher-income individuals view thrifting as a commodity. Reselling thrift items for higher prices and profiting off something that people largely depend on is what makes this practice unethical.

The gentrification of thrift stores causes prices to increase, making access to affordable clothing and items much more difficult for lower-income communities. Gentrification is commonly defined as a process in which the movement of middle-class or wealthy people into poorer areas, bringing renovations and building of new homes and businesses and, therefore, an increase in prices and displacement of low-income residents. As thrifting popularizes, the consumer demographic shifts into one including members of the middle or upper class. This thus causes thrift stores to shift their prices to suit their new, wealthier consumers and displace their primary, low-income consumers. After all, they are trying to make money too.

Thrift stores are maximizing off the growing popularity and consumer rates. With the change in demographics, they were able to focus on changing their prices depending on how much their customers would be willing to pay. Higher-income individuals mean higher affordability and profit. Their changing view on the value of clothing is best shown through the difference between Goodwill’s 2010 and 2020 donation valuation guide. Goodwill, today, charges a large range of prices instead of a fixed cost on items. The popularization of thrifting and reselling have everything to do with this.

Resellers surging thrift stores for cool, trendy finds and buying in bulk are ultimately taking away from low-income communities in bulk. Thrifting is not wrong but profiting off something that people need in order to maintain their standard of living is. It is unethical and maintains itself on classist ideals.

Second-hand shopping is one of the best ways to minimizing our contribution to unethical fashion industries. Clothing is being recycled rather than thrown away, fewer resources are being used to produce new clothing, and pollution from clothing production is decreased. It is a better alternative to fast fashion, shying the public away from contributing to exploitative labor practices and environmental degradation. However, the negative impacts the popularization of thrifting has on lower-income communities should not go unnoticed.

Consider the things that you buy. Notice where your clothes are coming from. Recognize that having the intent of thrifting and reselling your thrifted pieces for outrageous prices takes away from the underprivileged. We can do better than giving in to exploitative practices.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas