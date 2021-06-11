TikTok catapulted Olivia Rodrigo’s new album

If you have been living under a rock the last couple of months, here’s a quick recap: Olivia Rodrigo has released her debut album “Sour” and it has taken the world by storm. It has more specifically taken social media by storm, and to be even more specific, the app TikTok. Rodrigo is easily one of the most popular rising stars working today, and she gave us all a very good reason to believe that when she released her album.

Normally when creators are ready to send their new projects into the world, they will go to Twitter and Instagram, but we live in the future. We live in a time where an app has shortened our attention spans to be so small, one minute videos are considered lengthy.

The easiest formula to getting your content out there on TikTok is putting a popular song over a video of you dancing or doing something abstract. If you visit the app on a daily basis, and don’t try and lie to yourself because you know you open the app up every single day, you have heard almost every song on Rodrigo’s album be used for some sort of TikTok trend. This just goes to show how influential the app is, and how it could be a vessel for creators to advertise their work from now on.

It definitely helps that Rodrigo put out an amazing album. We have seen trends where songs blow up because they are used on TikTok, and we have seen famous songs make their way to TikTok because they are famous songs. Rodrigo has broken records and gained a huge fandom since the release of her first song “Drivers License” in January. The song started being used for TikTok trends, and I can’t say I have seen anything like this happen on any other social media platform.

Facebook is heavily outdated, and Twitter does not have the layout to promote music. I can’t really think of anyone who still uses Instagram, so that leaves TikTok as the place to go. She is a teenage girl writing songs about her heartbreaks in life, and she is speaking directly to the correct demographic.

Teenagers and people in their early twenties are all over the app, and if the music that is relatable to them is being used all of the time, they are bound to check out the album at some point. If it weren’t for TikTok, I would not have heard about Rodrigo’s album. I barely saw anything on all the other social media apps, and I have no idea as to why.

I scroll through TikTok, and then it feels like a completely different world compared to any other type of social media. It all goes back to how she is reaching out to the perfect demographic. I don’t know if this was some big marketing scheme, or if this is something that just happened naturally, but either way, I am glad to have witnessed it. Her album is statistically doing amazing, and TikTok surely played a huge role.

It feels like all the pieces fell into place perfectly for everyone. Rodrigo is getting some of the most insane numbers we have seen, streaming-wise, and we get an amazing album to enjoy. Social media is something that we often criticize, most of the time we do it with good reason, but this is how it is going to be for a long time. The main message of this story is that if you are trying to gain some traction, TikTok is the place to go.

Whether you make music or draw, pretty much every style of art can be translated onto the app. YouTube has been a place where people go to watch their favorite content creators for years, but TikTok has an arguably larger general audience than that. It is not groundbreaking news that a new artist is blowing up on a new app, but it is something to appreciate. We have a ginormous impact on social media, and Rodrigo becoming one of the most popular pop stars in less than a month is a prime example of how TikTok can drastically change pop culture.

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles