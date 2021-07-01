Tips for surviving the summer heat

When summertime rolls around and the Texas heat really starts to settle in, we often overlook how dangerous the heat can be. Paying attention to things like staying hydrated and keeping your body cool may not seem important, but not doing so could make the summer extremely dangerous.

Staying out in the sun too long can lead to heat stroke and sun poisoning. There are many ways to combat the heat this summer, while also prioritizing your mental and physical health. The Texas heat is known for being brutal, but if you know how to beat it, summer can be relaxing and enjoyable.

Some of us are driving quite a bit during the summer, and the heat that builds inside of cars feels absolutely terrible. If the temperature is 95 degrees outside, the temperature inside the car can get up to 130 degrees in half an hour, according to an article from the Third Coast Auto Group.

Something I always do when I have a drive planned is going out and making sure my car is cooled down before driving. Quickly throwing yourself into a car that hot can lead to things like heat exhaustion if you are dehydrated or easily fatigued by the heat. During the years 2004-2018, the CDC reported that 10,527 people died due to heat-related conditions.

Staying hydrated is also something that is extremely important when dealing with the summer. Drinking water seems like common sense, but it should be emphasized even more during the summer. Being dehydrated can lead to minor things like feeling fatigued and having a headache, and those minor inconveniences can affect your mental health.

If you are working or taking classes during the summer, your chances of dehydrating are higher. Low energy levels prevent you from being the best version of yourself, being dehydrated is extremely unhealthy. Everyone’s body is different, so it is unfair to tell everyone to chug gallons of water each day. Just drink as much as you know your body needs.

There are so many places in Denton to go to if the summer heat is getting the best of you. Any place on The Square that provides food or drinks is obviously a great place to go and cool off, while also refueling your body.

Something as simple as staying cool and hydrated can also be something that is so easily forgotten. It has been a whole year since we have gotten the chance to relax and enjoy the summer, so people are going to be eager to spend all day in the heat. Looking out for yourself, and staying cool this summer is essential to getting the most enjoyment of these next few months. It seems like the summer heat is only going to get hotter as the years go by, so doing what you can to stay healthy and cool is going to be important now more than ever.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas