Tips to balance a healthy diet during the semester

If there is one thing I have picked up on in college, it is that there is a metaphorical triangle. This triangle has three things that take up a vast majority of a college student’s life: Sleep, studying and social life. It seems that you can have two of the three, but never all three at the same time. So, where does a diet/healthy eating come into the mix? What foods help make the triangle easier to manage?

I have three tips that I live by, and in 2019 I was able to lose more than 100 pounds because of these tips. I hope they can be as helpful for someone as they were for me.

It is okay to be a calorie counter.

It is so important to count your calories throughout the day. This is to ensure that you aren’t overeating, and that you are maintaining the average 2,000 calories per day that is recommended on most food labels. This is not to say that everyone should only eat 2,000 calories per day. Everyone is different, and everyone has different body types. Some people might have a super fast metabolism, and have to eat 2,500 calories. Someone may be able to eat an apple and feel like they ate a whole meal. It is all about finding your footing and once you find a certain diet that suits you, stick to it. The hardest part of any diet is making it through the whole day eating great, and then you see that chocolate chip cookie staring at you. It is even fun to have a cheat day once or twice a week, and counting calories helps in this area, too.

Good goes in, good comes out.

If you want those chicken nuggets with a large fry, then get it. Just try and work in something healthy to balance it out, like a piece of fruit or a cup of yogurt. Even if you don’t want to go on a diet, it is important to make sure you are putting things in your body to give you adequate energy throughout the day. My go-to food has always been sushi, more specifically though, the California roll. It has avocados, rice and crab meat, which are all things that appeal to me and are, for the most part, good for you. It is all about finding your balance and picking the foods that your body reacts to best. It is so important to make sure you are always getting something in your body, because with no food in your body to use as fuel to carry you throughout the day, the harder it is to make it through that day. If nothing else, just make sure you are getting a healthy amount of water everyday.

No gym? No problem.

Lastly, people always feel the number one way to begin a healthier lifestyle is to go to the gym. While that may be true to some extent, maintaining a healthy diet and making sure you are eating well is the first step toward changing how you live. Imagine it as a cake where eating healthy is the actual cake, while working out is just the icing on top. I know that using cake as an analogy for an article where I am preaching about being healthy may not seem to make any sense, but it is the truth. Even if you want to work out on top of dieting, there are hundreds of alternatives. Doing 10 to 20 push ups or sit ups every morning, walking to and from class, along with a jog around campus are all beneficial things to start changing how you live. Even if working out does not appeal to someone, the diet is where it all starts.

I know the triangle is hard to balance, but no matter what two of the three points you pick, you should always try and fit in a healthy diet to make sure you are living your life to the best of your ability. While it can be scary and different at first, once you get in the habit of taking care of what goes in your body, it is crazy how much better you feel every single day.

