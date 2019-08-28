Title X changes to Planned Parenthood will strip away reproductive rights

By Davie Nguyen



Planned Parenthood has been targeted by the Trump administration again. With new revisions to Title X, Trump’s administration wants to take away women’s rights to accessible reproductive healthcare.

This would affect people of low income and make access to Planned Parenthood services more challenging. Planned Parenthood is an organization that needs to continue to prosper because offers a variety of services such as STD testing, breast exams, contraceptives and abortion, while also being a safe space for people.

Trump’s administration has been forcing a gag rule that prohibits patients from getting referred to a safe abortion. The gag rule is unethical and violates the rights to important medical information. The sole purpose of Title X is to provide healthcare to everyone without any discrimination to their race, age, identity or income. With the provisions of the new Title X, it would mean this type of care would be at risk.

It’s appalling that an administration that is run by men can make a decision on whether women should be allowed to have reproductive rights. Title X was implemented for a purpose, so why are the people in office trying to take away that freedom from us?

Trump’s administration is trying to use intimidation to get what it wants, which is ultimately control. It has been a long journey for women to gain reproductive rights. Planned Parenthood has made itself the place where it’s OK to be yourself and where you don’t need to be embarrassed to ask for contraceptives or advice on how to practice safe sex.

Not many people know that they provide much more than a right to a legal abortion. According to The Atlantic, Planned Parenthood is using its own emergency funds to help continue its practice. Organizers want patients to receive access, while still trying to find a way to protect the rights of the organization.

Before thinking about the controversial hearsay about Planned Parenthood, it’s important to know what can all be taken away at this point.

The Trump administration’s attack on women’s reproductive rights is just the beginning of something big. Women deserve more than what the Trump administration keeps trying to take away from them and are entitled to ensure their healthcare needs are being met.

As Rachel Green from “Friends” would say, “No uterus, no opinion.”

Featured Illustration: Jae-Eun Suh